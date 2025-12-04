Fear of falling behind and the hidden costs of an “always-on” work culture

Every December, South Africa exhales. We pack our bags, set up out-of-office replies, and promise ourselves we’ll really switch off this time. But, shockingly, many of us still take our laptops on holiday.

Image supplied

Even as we sit on the beach, gather around a braai, or drive to our favourite getaway, our minds wander back to unread emails, project deadlines, and next year’s goals. Restlessness is not the thing that keeps us connected to work, it is something far more subtle and pervasive.

It’s the fear of falling behind.

For many professionals, it’s the quiet force that keeps them working when they should be resting.

A lot of us are still conditioned to believe that if we’re if we don’t respond, we might seem disinterested. Or if we’re not visible, we’ll be overlooked. The pressure to “stay in the loop” doesn’t disappear when we go on leave; it simply follows us into our holidays.

IMD research found that 94% of professionals work 50+ hours per week, with nearly half exceeding 65 hours. Many also spend 20–25 hours weekly monitoring phones and emails outside of office hours. This “always-on” culture erodes mental health and makes true recovery nearly impossible.

Furthermore, on average, Americans take 14 days off per year and Europeans take 24 days per year. 91% of Americans report their workload prevented them from taking the time off they needed – this is all according to a global study by Skynova.

Many of us want to manage our reputation and don’t want to be perceived as disengaged. Technology has blurred every boundary, especially when it comes to work vs rest.

The phone that keeps you connected to your loved ones also keeps you connected to your workload. Microsoft Teams pings and work group WhatsApp messages sneak into dinner conversations, and the line between personal and professional life is now a faint line.

Unfortunately, constant connection comes at a cost. The fear of falling behind quietly erodes our well-being, creativity, and relationships. You might be on holiday in body, but your mind is still in the office.

Why we find it so hard to rest

On the one side, it is the neuroscience behind unfinished tasks. Incomplete work creates a situation where our brains keep looping back to unfinished task, making true rest difficult.

Another possible explanation is that an individual’s professional identity becomes so closely tied to their self-worth that switching off feels like losing a part of oneself.

And on the other side, it links to what I often hear in my coaching conversations: “What if things go wrong while I’m away?”

It’s a fair question. South African workplaces, like many around the world, are running leaner teams and expecting more from fewer people. So, to ensure quality work, people continue with certain activities during leave.

The excessive workload contributes to a trend of individuals taking shorter leave. In an economy already marked by instability and high-performance pressure, we can’t afford to ignore this. Feeling supported at work, in terms of time off and well-being is critical to both satisfaction and productivity (Skynova study).

The cost of always being “on”

By the time December arrives, many teams are already exhausted. The final push to year-end often feels like running a marathon at sprint speed. We cross the finish line depleted and then expect a week or two of leave to magically restore us.

Rest doesn’t work that way and you can’t pour from an empty tank.

The irony is that we tell ourselves we’ll rest once everything is done, but everything is never done. The inbox refills, new priorities emerge, and the cycle continues.

The cost?

Decision fatigue sets in faster.



Creative thinking slows down.



Challenges trigger frustration more easily. The leader’s emotional state impacts team resilience.



Employee exhaustion mirrors that of leadership.

The art of truly switching off

Taking leave isn’t the same as resting. Rest requires intention, where you deliberately slow down your body and mind.

Here are seven practical ways to ease your body and mind into true rest:

Create a shutdown ritual: Before logging off, finish outstanding admin, write your first week-back to-do list, and tidy your workspace. Your brain needs closure before it can release the pressure. Break the micro-check trap: Even a quick glance at email blocks recovery. Each message reactivates the brain’s task mode. Not urgent? Doesn’t matter. The anticipation alone spikes cortisol and rest slip away. Presence dissolves. Be present with those who matter most: Frame presence as something you give. Notice conversations. Listen fully. Laugh. We underestimate how restorative genuine human connection can be when we’re not half-distracted with a phone in our hand.



Step outside: Nature is the ultimate recharger, quietly restoring energy, clarity and perspective. Walk barefoot on the beach, go hiking, or simply sit in your garden with your morning coffee. It’s amazing how quickly the nervous system resets when we reconnect with the outdoors. Do digital detox, daily: Mute notifications, delete apps for a while, or put your phone on “Do Not Disturb” for a few hours each day. Your team will mirror your example and if you check mails constantly, your team will feel pressure to do the same. Prioritise sufficient sleep: Sleep is your brain’s most powerful recovery tool. Sleep isn’t passive downtime; it’s an active neurological reset. Without sufficient sleep, the body remains in a low level fight or flight state, eroding resilience. Savour festive sweetness in moderation: Treat indulgent foods as occasional pleasures, balance it with nutrient-dense foods. Sugary foods light up the brain’s reward pathways, but too much sugar keeps the nervous system on edge. Moderation protects your sleep, steadies your energy, and allows joy to be restorative rather than draining.



Rest is the new ROI

In a few weeks, offices across South Africa will close, the highways will quiet down, and we’ll collectively take a breath. Before you rush into the holidays, take a moment to ask yourself: Will I recharge or just carry my work with me in disguise?

So, commit this year, to when you switch on your out-of-office, to mean it. Allow your body to rest and renew its strength. Give yourself permission to rest and let your mind slow down.

Forget being ahead. Come back whole, come back rested. That’s the true advantage for facing 2026 with clarity and purpose.