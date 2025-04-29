Investing in employee well-being boosts productivity and morale

Health and safety in the South African workplace has long been treated as a compliance exercise, and something to be checked off a list to satisfy a business’s adherence to the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Photo by Mikhail Nilov via www.pexels.com

But today, as the nature of work and the world has evolved, there has been a noticeable move towards embedding health, safety and overall well-being into the very DNA of company culture.

There’s a growing awareness, rightfully, that employees aren’t just assets. They’re people with needs, vulnerabilities and lives beyond their job titles.

When a business truly prioritises well-being, it shows up in everything, from how people feel at work to how they perform in their roles and beyond.

According to the latest Gallup report, 36% of the South African employees experience excessive daily stress, and more than 71% are either disengaged or actively disengaged at work – some of the alarming signs of burnout.

This reality signals an urgent call for businesses to evolve beyond the bare minimum, because companies that rise to this occasion are seeing the benefits, not only in retention and morale but also in productivity and reputation.

Putting people first, with purpose

Forward-thinking organisations are now investing in comprehensive health and wellness programmes that go beyond physical safety. This includes mental health support, access to counseling, regular wellness days and flexible work policies that reduce burnout.

Many companies are also conducting regular ergonomics assessments to reduce the risk of chronic conditions among employees who typically spend all or most of their days seated at desks in front of screens. Many are also offering resilience training to help employees better cope with stress.

Well-being is no longer just about physical health – it spans mental, emotional, social and even financial aspects of an employee’s life. When all these areas are considered, workplaces not only become more supportive but also more productive and psychologically safe.

Embedding well-being into leadership philosophies is key. Leaders should be trained to pick up on signs of distress, and to respond with empathy, not judgement, which is a big shift from the old school ‘just get on with it’ mentality.

There is also a real competitive advantage from a business perspective in taking care of your people, of course, since creating a workplace that people enjoy coming to every day, where they want to stay, grow and give their best is a great talent retention strategy.

What the future holds

The growing integration of safety and wellbeing into company culture reflects a broader societal shift. As employees increasingly demand human-centred workplaces, organisations are being called to respond with empathy, accountability and action. Health and safety will always have a regulatory foundation, but how businesses build on that base could determine their long-term success.

We’re no longer just protecting people from harm. That is the bare minimum. Today, we’re investing in their whole selves, so that they can thrive instead of simply surviving.