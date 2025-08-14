South Africa
Education Primary & Secondary Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

North-West University (NWU)University of PretoriaRichfieldAfdaGordon Institute of Business ScienceSesekoSACAPOxford University PressCambriLearnImpaqThink Digital AcademyFalse Bay CollegeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Centennial to expand primary education offering with new prep school

    Centennial Schools has announced it is expanding its education offering into the intermediate and foundation phases, with the introduction of new grades at the extended Sunninghill campus next year.
    14 Aug 2025
    14 Aug 2025
    Supplied image
    Supplied image

    Starting January 2026, Centennial Schools will expand its offering to include Grades 4 and 5, becoming a fully integrated intermediate and high school serving students from Grade 4 to Grade 12.

    In 2027, when its foundation phase officially opens, the school will complete its vision of offering a full Grade R to 12 journey.

    “When students stay in one environment from the foundation phase through to Grade 12, they are not just academically consistent, they are emotionally supported," says Centennial Schools founder and CEO, Shaun Fuchs. "They build relationships with educators who know them deeply. They grow into communities where they feel seen, heard, and safe. And, they move through a curriculum that scaffolds life-readiness year-by-year.”

    The expansion will unfold in two phases. In 2026, Grades 4 to 6 will be housed in the newly launched Centennial Preparatory School, situated on the campus adjacent to the existing high school. This purpose-built learning space aims to bridge the early learning and middle school, with an emphasis on inquiry, collaboration, and digital competence.

    In 2027, the school will open its foundation phase (Grades R to 3), designed to celebrate curiosity, play, and the fundamentals of literacy, numeracy and social development, delivered through a dual-teacher model and enriched by both physical and digital learning tools.

    Leading this new phase is Caroline Miller, a highly respected educator and leader with over 35 years of experience in independent schooling. Her appointment as Founding Principal of Centennial Preparatory School brings deep expertise, visionary leadership, and a passion for inclusive, forward-thinking education.

    “This is not just an expansion of grades, it is an expansion of possibility,” says Fuchs. “Our goal is not to create a traditional school with modern tools. It is to reimagine what education looks like at every stage, and to give young people the confidence and capacity to thrive.”

    With this move, the school is taking a definitive step toward becoming one of South Africa’s most complete and contemporary education models; one that sees every child not just as a student, but as a future-ready human being in the making.

    Read more: primary school, new school, Foundation Phase education, Shaun Fuchs, Centennial Schools
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz