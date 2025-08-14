Centennial to expand primary education offering with new prep school

Centennial Schools has announced it is expanding its education offering into the intermediate and foundation phases, with the introduction of new grades at the extended Sunninghill campus next year.

Supplied image

Starting January 2026, Centennial Schools will expand its offering to include Grades 4 and 5, becoming a fully integrated intermediate and high school serving students from Grade 4 to Grade 12.

In 2027, when its foundation phase officially opens, the school will complete its vision of offering a full Grade R to 12 journey.

“When students stay in one environment from the foundation phase through to Grade 12, they are not just academically consistent, they are emotionally supported," says Centennial Schools founder and CEO, Shaun Fuchs. "They build relationships with educators who know them deeply. They grow into communities where they feel seen, heard, and safe. And, they move through a curriculum that scaffolds life-readiness year-by-year.”

The expansion will unfold in two phases. In 2026, Grades 4 to 6 will be housed in the newly launched Centennial Preparatory School, situated on the campus adjacent to the existing high school. This purpose-built learning space aims to bridge the early learning and middle school, with an emphasis on inquiry, collaboration, and digital competence.

In 2027, the school will open its foundation phase (Grades R to 3), designed to celebrate curiosity, play, and the fundamentals of literacy, numeracy and social development, delivered through a dual-teacher model and enriched by both physical and digital learning tools.

Leading this new phase is Caroline Miller, a highly respected educator and leader with over 35 years of experience in independent schooling. Her appointment as Founding Principal of Centennial Preparatory School brings deep expertise, visionary leadership, and a passion for inclusive, forward-thinking education.

“This is not just an expansion of grades, it is an expansion of possibility,” says Fuchs. “Our goal is not to create a traditional school with modern tools. It is to reimagine what education looks like at every stage, and to give young people the confidence and capacity to thrive.”

With this move, the school is taking a definitive step toward becoming one of South Africa’s most complete and contemporary education models; one that sees every child not just as a student, but as a future-ready human being in the making.