    Regenesys opens new School of Education with flagship B.Ed FET degree

    Regenesys has announced the launch of its School of Education, along with its newly accredited Bachelor of Education in Senior Phase and Further Education and Training Teaching (B.Ed SP & FET).
    31 Jul 2025
    31 Jul 2025
    Kamala Pather - Head of School at Regenesys School of Education
    Kamala Pather - Head of School at Regenesys School of Education

    B.Ed SP & FET Teaching programme is a structured four-year undergraduate degree offered in both contact and online modes. Students can select their preferred area of specialisation: Science, Technology and Mathematics, or Business and Management.

    According to the Head of School, Kamala Pather, "This strategic development reflects Regenesys’ commitment to addressing one of many urgent challenges facing South Africa and the continent: the shortage of future-fit and well-trained, secondary school teachers, especially in critical Stem-related subjects.

    "The School of Education at Regenesys has a new 1CHE accredited Bachelor of Education in Senior Phase and Further Education and Training Teaching qualification focusing on Stem-related as well as Business and Management subjects, and aims to integrate leading educational practices such as epistemic and social justice pedagogies, as well as universal design and transformative education principles into the programme, which will ensure that graduates are prepared to meet the evolving academic and psycho-social demands of education and schooling contexts."

    Pather further explains that considering some of the challenges experienced in the education sector - such teacher shortages in secondary schools, or the lack of teachers with the requisite knowledge and skills to teach Science, Technology and Mathematics - the newly accredited qualification is well positioned and specifically designed to address some of these challenges in education by aiming to:

    • Develop highly skilled teachers equipped to teach in high-demand subject areas.
    • Address national and continental teacher shortages, especially within Stem and business disciplines.
    • Strengthen curriculum stability and innovation through deep subject-content expertise and pedagogical excellence.
    • Foster economic development by preparing student teachers to cultivate entrepreneurial thinking and business acumen for learners.

    Regenesys co-founder and chairperson, Dr Marko Saravanja, says the creation of the Regenesys School of Education and its flagship Bachelor of Education qualification aim to empower future educators with the tools, knowledge, and mindset needed to meet the country’s most critical teaching needs.

