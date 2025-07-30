South Africa
Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

University of PretoriaFalse Bay CollegeImpaqNorth-West University (NWU)FundiConnectAfdaRichfieldNorthlink CollegeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Students march in Germiston over unpaid NSFAS fees

    They are demanding that the Ekurhuleni West TVET College intervene to help desperate students.
    By Kimberly Mutandiro
    30 Jul 2025
    30 Jul 2025
    Students from Ekurhuleni West TVET College protested on Tuesday over unpaid NSFAS payments. Photo: Kimberly Mutandiro / GroundUp
    Students from Ekurhuleni West TVET College protested on Tuesday over unpaid NSFAS payments. Photo: Kimberly Mutandiro / GroundUp

    Hundreds of Ekurhuleni West TVET College students boycotted classes on Tuesday to demand that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) pay their tuition and other allowances.

    They marched from the campus in Germiston to the college’s head office to hand over their memorandum of demands.

    Some students say they’ve been waiting months for NSFAS to pay their approved allowances. Others who had received their monthly allowances, claim they are being short-paid.

    In their memorandum, the students say they are struggling financially. Some are forced to miss lectures because they cannot afford to travel from their homes to campus every day.

    Another complaint raised by the protesting students was the lack of residences near campus. They pointed out a block of flats owned by the college which is currently occupied by private tenants. They are demanding the tenants be evicted immediately so the property can be used by students. They say the cost of private rentals near the college is unaffordable to most students.

    Student representative Siqiniseko Mbatha said students coming from other provinces have been left stranded, unable to pay for accommodation.

    “We have brought the issue of NSFAS to the college’s attention, yet they have not taken any action to help. The least they can do is provide struggling students with accommodation,” said Mbatha.

    Pamela Gontsani, a second year Education student, said she received confirmation that she would be provisionally funded but has to date not received any tuition and allowances from NSFAS. As a result, she now owes R22,000.

    “I don’t even know where I will get the money from because some days I don’t even come to college due to lack of transport money,” said Gontsani.

    Electrical infrastructure student, Siyabonga Dhladhla, said NSFAS partly paid his tuition and the monthly allowance in March. He now owes the college about R14,000, and has not been able to register for the September exams.

    The Ekurhuleni West TVET College did not respond to requests for comment at the time of publication.

    The students gave the college 48 hours to respond to their demands.

    This article was originally published on GroundUp.

    © 2025 GroundUp. This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

    Read more: National Student Financial Aid Scheme, NSFAS, student protests, student financial aid, Kimberly Mutandiro
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: GroundUp

    GroundUp is a community news organisation that focuses on social justice stories in vulnerable communities. We want our stories to make a difference.

    Go to: http://www.groundup.org.za/
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz