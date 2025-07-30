Annual Impala Rustenburg Career Expo kicks off in August

Impala Rustenburg's annual Career Expo is returning to the North West mining community from 4 August to 1 September 2025.

The expo is expected to engage with more 3,200 learners from 18 schools in the region, providing them with the opportunity to learn more about diverse career pathways within and beyond the mining industry. Four additional schools have been invited to attend this year — Waterkloof Hills Secondary School, Khayalethu High School, Itumeleng High School and Tswaidi High School.

The career expo is designed to give local learners the tools and knowledge they need to succeed in their future careers, while also exposing them to new opportunities they may not have considered. This year, the expo will offer learners an immersive, technology-driven experience, which features the popular virtual reality tours. In addition, videos will showcase inspiring career journeys and diverse professions.

In addition to showcasing careers directly related to the mining sector, the expo will introduce students to a wide array of supporting professions that are vital to the industry’s success. These include roles in environmental management, safety, human resources, finance, information and communications technology, and teaching.

It will also highlight the opportunities available through Impala’s own youth development programmes. These include bursary programmes offering financial support for tertiary education, graduate internships providing work experience to recent graduates, learnership programmes allowing youth to gain industry-specific skills while receiving a stipend, and a cadet programme, which provides hands-on training and develops essential mining skills for young people.

Moses Motlhageng, chief executive of Impala Rustenburg, said: "At Impala, we are deeply invested in the future of our youth, not only through career guidance but also through a comprehensive range of youth development programmes. These initiatives go beyond education and are designed to provide the youth with practical experience, technical skills and opportunities for personal growth. Our cadet programme, graduate internships, bursaries and learnerships equip young people with the skills they need to thrive, whether in the mining industry or beyond."