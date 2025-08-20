WomensMonth: TotalEnergies' Jacinta Francisco puts the power in empowerment

To Jacinta Francisco, legal manager at TotalEnergies, energy isn't just about power; it's about empowerment. "I believe in lifting as I climb," she says. As an experienced corporate affairs manager with a history of working in the oil and gas industry, she is fueled by a sense of purpose in being part of something bigger.

Image supplied.

While she can't share too much about some of the successful projects she's been a part of, she talks to us about navigating male-dominated spaces, creating a culture where equality is the norm, and why the energy sector needs more women's perspectives.

What inspired you to pursue a career in the energy sector?

Growing up in South Africa, I witnessed the impact of energy access – or the lack thereof – on communities.

I was inspired by the idea that energy isn't just about power; it's about empowerment.

The sector offered a unique opportunity to contribute to sustainable development, economic growth, and to empower people.

That sense of purpose, of being part of something bigger, continues to fuel my passion for work.

What are some of the biggest challenges you have faced in your career, and how did you overcome them?

One of the biggest challenges has been navigating environments where women are underrepresented, especially in technical and leadership roles.

Early in my career, I often felt the need to prove my competence and skills more than my male counterparts.

I overcame this by building a strong support network, continuously investing in my skills, striving to perform at a consistently high level and staying true to my values.

Mentorship – both giving and receiving – played a crucial role in helping me grow and stay resilient.

What do you think is the secret to being a great leader?

Empathy, authenticity and courage. A great leader listens deeply, communicates clearly, and leads with purpose and knows that no one person is the expert on all subjects; you continue to learn from experiences and people even as a seasoned leader.

It's about creating space for others to thrive, making tough decisions with integrity, and being willing to learn and adapt.

Leadership isn't about having all the answers - it's about empowering others to find them.

I have experienced, and continue to experience, awe at women colleagues who continue to inspire me with their great work and professionalism on a day-to-day basis.

How do you work to empower other women?

I mentor young women, sharing insights and helping them navigate challenges and create safe spaces for them to share their experiences.

I also advocate for inclusive policies and practices within my organisation, ensuring that women have equal access to opportunities.

I believe in lifting as I climb, whether that's by recommending a colleague for a new opportunity or simply being a sounding board when someone needs encouragement.

What initiatives or projects are you most proud of, and why do you believe they were successful?

This is a difficult one, as most of the projects I have been involved in are confidential. I hope you understand.

What advice would you give to other women aspiring to succeed in energy?

Don't wait for permission to lead. Be curious, be bold, and build your network.

The energy sector needs diverse perspectives, and your voice matters.

Seek out mentors, stay informed, and never underestimate the power of collaboration.

Most importantly, believe in your ability to drive change. The energy sector needs your perspective, your ideas and your leadership; you do not need a title to have an impact.

How can we accelerate action for gender equality in South Africa?

We need to move beyond policy and into practice. This means investing in education and mentorship for girls and challenging norms that limit women's potential.

Gender equality must be embedded in our institutions, not just spoken about.

This includes equal pay, parental support, leadership development, and zero tolerance for discrimination.

It's about creating a culture where equality is the norm, not the exception.

Finally, if you could meet yourself as a little girl, what would you tell her?

I would tell her, "You are enough. Your dreams are valid, and one day, your voice will help others find theirs. Keep going."