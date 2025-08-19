South Africa
Energy & Mining Mining
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Edge GrowthUnitransAir Products South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Contract collapse with ArcelorMittal jeopardises 688 jobs at Beeshoek mine

    South Africa's Assmang is weighing the closure of its Beeshoek iron ore mine after failing to secure a contract to supply its sole customer, the ailing steel producer ArcelorMittal South Africa.
    19 Aug 2025
    19 Aug 2025
    Image credit: Reuters
    Image credit: Reuters

    The closure of the mine could result in the loss of 688 jobs, Assmang - a joint venture between African Rainbow Minerals and international miner Assore - said in a notice to unions seen by Reuters.

    ArcelorMittal South Africa had, in what Assmang called "an unexpected turn of events", confirmed in June that it would not sign a three-year contract with Beeshoek despite earlier indications that it would do so, the miner said.

    "Moving forward, Beeshoek proposes to discuss with the unions the potential closure of Beeshoek," Assmang said in the notice.

    "The mine has only one significant customer, ArcelorMittal South Africa. The customer is not willing and has declined concluding any long-term contract with Beeshoek mine," it said, adding that several alternatives, including exports, had been considered but ultimately deemed unviable.

    ArcelorMittal South Africa did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

    The steelmaker reported a R1bn loss in the six months to June 30. It is facing weak local demand, high electricity tariffs, and poor freight logistics, as well as competition from Chinese imports and local scrap metal recycling mini-mills.

    ArcelorMittal South Africa plans to close its loss-making long steel plants in Newcastle and Vereeniging. It has deferred the closures for two years as it engages with the government, labour representatives and utilities companies, but has said those talks have, so far, not produced a solution.

    Trade union Solidarity, one of the three recognised unions at Beeshoek, said Assmang had initiated the process to lay off the entire staff at the mine.

    "Due to the fact that they do not export, and since their only client can no longer buy from them, the worst possible option is now being considered," Adele Rossouw, Solidarity's organiser for the mining sector, said in a statement.

    Read more: exports, Mining, imports, Chinese imports, steel, job losses, Solidarity, ArcelorMittal South Africa, electricity tariffs, Reuters, Assmang, African Rainbow Minerals, iron ore, trade unions, mining in South Africa
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz