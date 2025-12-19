The Odd Number named Financial Mail AdFocus Mid-Sized Agency of the Year

A decade of liberating brands, people and possibilities.

The Odd Number (TON), one of South Africa’s leading independent agencies, has been awarded the Financial Mail AdFocus Mid-Sized Agency of the Year for 2025, a landmark achievement that arrives as the agency celebrates its 10-year anniversary.

For two consecutive years, The Odd Number has been recognised by Financial Mail AdFocus for its business acumen, growth, and strategic creativity.

For The Odd Number, this award is far more than industry recognition. It is the result of a decade-long dedication to a single, powerful belief: Liberation.

Over 10 years, TON has been liberating brands from complacency, liberating creativity from convention, liberating people from fear, and liberating culture from misinterpretation. The agency’s work, leadership evolution, growth trajectory and people-first philosophy have all been rooted in this ethos, and this year’s AdFocus honour stands as a testament to the agency’s sustained impact.

A decade of growth and a new era of leadership

2025 has been a transformative year for The Odd Number, marked by a decisive elevation from creative excellence to business excellence.

The agency’s growth into the mid-sized category signals its momentum: new business wins across automotive, FMCG, healthcare, media, and e-commerce have strengthened its diverse and competitive portfolio.

The award also acknowledges a significant internal milestone – the appointment of a refreshed leadership structure with Sinqobile Mjali as managing director and Tipi Manyelo as executive creative director, both rising from within the agency. Supported by a diverse and empowered Manco and Exco team, this leadership shift reflects TON’s commitment to liberating its people, enabling growth from the inside out.

A culture built on liberation

Over the last decade, TON has established itself as the agency that understands South Africans intimately and instinctively, creating work rooted in cultural truth, behavioural insight and evidence-driven strategy.

This year’s AdFocus win validates not only the agency’s creative craft, but also its sustained investment in people, business rigour, diversity, and long-term client impact.

Sinqobile Mjali says: “This award is a profound moment for us. Ten years ago, we set out to liberate how brands think, behave, and show up in the world. Today, we stand recognised for not only our creativity, but our business excellence and our ability to deliver meaningful, measurable impact. This win belongs to every single person at TON who has chosen bravery over comfort, and liberation over limitation.”

A business of sustained impact

This year, the agency’s success has been defined by:

Significant new business wins across multiple industries



Strong leadership transformation and empowerment



Industry-defining DEI practices



A people-first culture with high retention and high engagement



Continuous investment in training, mentorship, and innovation



AI-driven creative and strategic capabilities



Sustained impact in clients’ businesses, measured and intentional.

The AdFocus Mid-Sized Agency of the Year Award affirms TON’s position as a modern, liberated, future-facing African agency, one that continues to push the industry forward.

As The Odd Number enters its next decade, its mission remains clear: Liberation starts today.



