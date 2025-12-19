South Africa
Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Ebony+IvoryMatte BLKJoe Publicicandi CQPrimedia BroadcastingGagasi FMMedia Development and Diversity AgencyMDNTVMultiChoiceJNPROgilvy South AfricaPenquinHoward AudioProvantageHOT 102.7FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    The Odd Number named Financial Mail AdFocus Mid-Sized Agency of the Year

    A decade of liberating brands, people and possibilities.
    Issued by The Odd Number
    19 Dec 2025
    19 Dec 2025
    The Odd Number named Financial Mail AdFocus Mid-Sized Agency of the Year

    The Odd Number (TON), one of South Africa’s leading independent agencies, has been awarded the Financial Mail AdFocus Mid-Sized Agency of the Year for 2025, a landmark achievement that arrives as the agency celebrates its 10-year anniversary.

    For two consecutive years, The Odd Number has been recognised by Financial Mail AdFocus for its business acumen, growth, and strategic creativity.

    For The Odd Number, this award is far more than industry recognition. It is the result of a decade-long dedication to a single, powerful belief: Liberation.

    Over 10 years, TON has been liberating brands from complacency, liberating creativity from convention, liberating people from fear, and liberating culture from misinterpretation. The agency’s work, leadership evolution, growth trajectory and people-first philosophy have all been rooted in this ethos, and this year’s AdFocus honour stands as a testament to the agency’s sustained impact.

    A decade of growth and a new era of leadership

    2025 has been a transformative year for The Odd Number, marked by a decisive elevation from creative excellence to business excellence.

    The agency’s growth into the mid-sized category signals its momentum: new business wins across automotive, FMCG, healthcare, media, and e-commerce have strengthened its diverse and competitive portfolio.

    The award also acknowledges a significant internal milestone – the appointment of a refreshed leadership structure with Sinqobile Mjali as managing director and Tipi Manyelo as executive creative director, both rising from within the agency. Supported by a diverse and empowered Manco and Exco team, this leadership shift reflects TON’s commitment to liberating its people, enabling growth from the inside out.

    A culture built on liberation

    Over the last decade, TON has established itself as the agency that understands South Africans intimately and instinctively, creating work rooted in cultural truth, behavioural insight and evidence-driven strategy.

    This year’s AdFocus win validates not only the agency’s creative craft, but also its sustained investment in people, business rigour, diversity, and long-term client impact.

    Sinqobile Mjali says: “This award is a profound moment for us. Ten years ago, we set out to liberate how brands think, behave, and show up in the world. Today, we stand recognised for not only our creativity, but our business excellence and our ability to deliver meaningful, measurable impact. This win belongs to every single person at TON who has chosen bravery over comfort, and liberation over limitation.”

    A business of sustained impact

    This year, the agency’s success has been defined by:

    • Significant new business wins across multiple industries
    • Strong leadership transformation and empowerment
    • Industry-defining DEI practices
    • A people-first culture with high retention and high engagement
    • Continuous investment in training, mentorship, and innovation
    • AI-driven creative and strategic capabilities
    • Sustained impact in clients’ businesses, measured and intentional.

    The AdFocus Mid-Sized Agency of the Year Award affirms TON’s position as a modern, liberated, future-facing African agency, one that continues to push the industry forward.

    As The Odd Number enters its next decade, its mission remains clear: Liberation starts today.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    The Odd Number
    The Odd Number is an Advertising Agency co-founded by Sibusiso Sitole and Xola Nouse. We are a 100% black-owned advertising agency that has been in full-time operation since 01 April 2015, led by a management team with over 25 years experience in the corporate sector and advertising industry.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz