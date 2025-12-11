South Africa
IAB Bookmarks Awards
IAB BOOKMARK AWARDS

news | videos | galleries | www.thebookmarks.co.za | www.iabsa.net

EXCLUSIVE: IAB South Africa releases the first Bookmarks Digital Rankings 2025

In a landmark moment for South Africa’s media and marketing landscape, and a culmination of 17 years of industry data and award-winning work, the IAB South Africa has released the Bookmarks Digital Rankings 2025, the first official ranking system recognising excellence across the country’s digital ecosystem.
11 Dec 2025
IAB South Africa has released the Bookmarks Digital Rankings 2025, the first official ranking system recognising excellence across the country’s digital ecosystem (Image supplied)
IAB South Africa has released the Bookmarks Digital Rankings 2025, the first official ranking system recognising excellence across the country’s digital ecosystem (Image supplied)

Developed in collaboration with The Loerie Awards Company, the Rankings mark the first time IAB South Africa consolidates award outcomes into a formal benchmark, delivering a transparent, standardised, and objective framework for assessing long-term performance across companies, brands, educational institutions, and individual practitioners.

Rankings are derived from points allocated to Bookmark awards (Gold, Silver, Bronze, Craft, and Finalist distinctions), leveraging a methodology adapted from the established Loeries scoring model.

“It’s an incredible honour to usher in a new era of industry benchmarking,” says Chris Borain, executive director of IAB South Africa.

“For nearly two decades, the Bookmarks have celebrated the work that sets new standards for creativity, innovation, and effectiveness.

“The Digital Rankings amplify that mission by offering a clearer, data-driven view of where excellence is emerging and who is consistently raising the bar in our sector.”

Leading performers

The inaugural company rankings highlight excellence across agencies, brands, production companies, and educational institutions include:

Agency rankings

  1. Ogilvy
  2. TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
  3. Joe Public
  4. Accenture
  5. Roger Wilco
  6. M&C Saatchi
  7. Juno Media
  8. The Odd Number
  9. VML
  10. Clockwork

Brand rankings

  1. KFC South Africa
  2. City Lodge Hotels
  3. Daily Sun
  4. Nedbank
  5. Heineken Beverage South Africa
  6. Sanlam
  7. Chicken Licken
  8. Stellenbosch University
  9. Cadburys SA
  10. Sloom

Production companies rankings

  1. Darling Films
  2. Post Modern
  3. Romance

College/University rankings

  1. IIE-Vega
  2. Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
  3. Cape Peninsula University of Technology and University of Johannesburg

Individual rankings

The Individual Rankings span disciplines from strategy and UX to animation, copywriting, data, and art direction, amongst others, and spotlight some of the country’s most influential digital talent across creators, technologists, and strategists.

Brand representative

  1. Chantal Sombonos Van Tonder
  2. Nomfundo Ndlangisa
  3. Colleen Goodman
  4. Grant Macpherson and Vongai Mumbula
  5. Mukundi Munzhelel

Chief creative officer

  1. Carl Willoughby
  2. Pete Case
  3. Kabelo Moshapalo
  4. Pepe Marais and Xolisa Dyeshana
  5. Alistair King

Executive creative director

  1. Steph van Niekerk
  2. Snooze Kambuwa
  3. Tristan Vogt
  4. Martin Schlumpf
  5. Pete Little

A new benchmark for SA’s digital ecosystem

The introduction of the Digital Rankings reflects IAB South Africa’s commitment to strengthening the industry through measurement, education, and acknowledgement, the three core pillars of the organisation’s mandate.

This year marks the first time that long-term performance data has been consolidated and published as a formal benchmarking tool for agencies, brands, publishers, production companies, universities, and individuals.

“Benchmarking talent and performance is about more than recognition; it’s about building a culture of excellence that pushes all of us forward,” adds Pippa Misplon, chair of IAB South Africa’s Agency Council and IAB SA Bookmarks committee lead.

“The Digital Rankings will help the industry track progress, celebrate leadership, and ultimately elevate the standard of digital work in the country.

To view the full IAB South Africa Bookmarks Digital Rankings 2025, visit thebookmarks.co.za.

