EXCLUSIVE: IAB South Africa releases the first Bookmarks Digital Rankings 2025

In a landmark moment for South Africa’s media and marketing landscape, and a culmination of 17 years of industry data and award-winning work, the IAB South Africa has released the Bookmarks Digital Rankings 2025, the first official ranking system recognising excellence across the country’s digital ecosystem.

IAB South Africa has released the Bookmarks Digital Rankings 2025, the first official ranking system recognising excellence across the country’s digital ecosystem (Image supplied)

Developed in collaboration with The Loerie Awards Company, the Rankings mark the first time IAB South Africa consolidates award outcomes into a formal benchmark, delivering a transparent, standardised, and objective framework for assessing long-term performance across companies, brands, educational institutions, and individual practitioners.

Rankings are derived from points allocated to Bookmark awards (Gold, Silver, Bronze, Craft, and Finalist distinctions), leveraging a methodology adapted from the established Loeries scoring model.

“It’s an incredible honour to usher in a new era of industry benchmarking,” says Chris Borain, executive director of IAB South Africa.

“For nearly two decades, the Bookmarks have celebrated the work that sets new standards for creativity, innovation, and effectiveness.

“The Digital Rankings amplify that mission by offering a clearer, data-driven view of where excellence is emerging and who is consistently raising the bar in our sector.”

Leading performers

The inaugural company rankings highlight excellence across agencies, brands, production companies, and educational institutions include:

Agency rankings

Ogilvy

TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg

Joe Public

Accenture

Roger Wilco

M&C Saatchi

Juno Media

The Odd Number

VML

Clockwork



Brand rankings

KFC South Africa

City Lodge Hotels

Daily Sun

Nedbank

Heineken Beverage South Africa

Sanlam Chicken Licken

Stellenbosch University

Cadburys SA

Sloom



Production companies rankings

Darling Films

Post Modern

Romance



College/University rankings

IIE-Vega

Red & Yellow Creative School of Business

Cape Peninsula University of Technology and University of Johannesburg



Individual rankings

The Individual Rankings span disciplines from strategy and UX to animation, copywriting, data, and art direction, amongst others, and spotlight some of the country’s most influential digital talent across creators, technologists, and strategists.

Brand representative

Chantal Sombonos Van Tonder

Nomfundo Ndlangisa

Colleen Goodman

Grant Macpherson and Vongai Mumbula

Mukundi Munzhelel



Chief creative officer

Carl Willoughby

Pete Case

Kabelo Moshapalo

Pepe Marais and Xolisa Dyeshana

Alistair King



Executive creative director

Steph van Niekerk

Snooze Kambuwa

Tristan Vogt

Martin Schlumpf

Pete Little



A new benchmark for SA’s digital ecosystem

The introduction of the Digital Rankings reflects IAB South Africa’s commitment to strengthening the industry through measurement, education, and acknowledgement, the three core pillars of the organisation’s mandate.

This year marks the first time that long-term performance data has been consolidated and published as a formal benchmarking tool for agencies, brands, publishers, production companies, universities, and individuals.

“Benchmarking talent and performance is about more than recognition; it’s about building a culture of excellence that pushes all of us forward,” adds Pippa Misplon, chair of IAB South Africa’s Agency Council and IAB SA Bookmarks committee lead.

“The Digital Rankings will help the industry track progress, celebrate leadership, and ultimately elevate the standard of digital work in the country.

To view the full IAB South Africa Bookmarks Digital Rankings 2025, visit thebookmarks.co.za.