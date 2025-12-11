More cheer, less chore: The smart kitchen upgrades that save Christmas

The festive season is steadily approaching, meaning presents, parties, food, and fun. This year, shift the focus from traditional stocking fillers to a single, transformative gift that benefits every member of the household: a smart kitchen ecosystem.

This time of year is often defined by the immense workload of preparation and clean-up, turning the joy of hosting into a daunting chore. To truly maximise the time spent with family and friends, a host needs an uninterrupted experience – one where the kitchen works seamlessly in the background. If you want to enjoy less time cleaning and cooking and more time with your loved ones, then investing in premium home appliances from LG belongs at the top of your Christmas wish list.

The vibe creator

If any smart home appliance deserves to be the centre of the festive celebrations, it is the LG MoodUP™ refrigerator. Forget regular fridge features, the MoodUP™ fridge offers so much more, making it the perfect combination of innovation and style.

Bring your party to life with the MoodUP’s™ colour-changing LED panels. Match your vibe in seconds using the connected LG ThinQ™ app, whether you’re looking for a classic festive red and green theme for your Christmas party or a warm gold and white palette for an elegant New Year’s Eve.

In addition, the MoodUP’s™ built-in Bluetooth speaker system allows you to play your favourite festive tunes straight from the fridge. Simply pair the MoodUP™ fridge with your phone, switch to Party Mode to match the lighting to your music and watch the lights bounce, flicker, and flow to the beat.

The capacity king

What makes InstaView™ fridges stand out above the rest is their signature knock-twice window. This feature gives you the ability to see what's inside without opening the door by knocking on the glass panel. Because you don't have to open the fridge door, cold air loss is reduced, meaning energy is saved, and your food stays fresher for longer. When the house is full of guests helping themselves to snacks and refreshments, this is a particularly useful feature to have.

Apart from the clever knock-to-see feature, these refrigerators boast hundreds of litres of storage space. So if your Christmas lunch always ends up being more of a mega spread with roast meats, veggies, salads, trifles, and all the extras, you’ll always have space – even when the guest tasked with bringing chips ended up bringing two extra milk tarts. There’s even enough room for all the endless leftovers without having to squeeze anything in.

Several LG refrigerators are equipped with the InstaView™ feature, including the MoodUP™ fridge, the 674L InstaView™ Door-in-Door Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish and the 900L InstaView™ Door-in-Door French Door Fridge with UVnano™ in Black Finish.

The sous chef

Like any reliable sous chef, the LG NeoChef™ Microwave is there to assist you and make your job easier, whether that’s defrosting without cold or hot spots or warming food as fast as possible. But the NeoChef™ is useful for so much more than reheating; it is also powerful enough to handle cooking side dishes when the main oven is full. So skip the stress, and get your gammon going in the oven while the NeoChef™ microwave does the rest using smart inverter technology, from roasting veggies and steaming greens to crisping up meat and even baking small treats.

The clean-up crew

After entertaining and enjoying a festive feast, no one wants to spend time cleaning up. That's why an LG QuadWash™ Dishwasher is key when it comes to taking care of that dreaded after-party clean-up. Using four rotating spray arms that move in multiple directions, QuadWash™ ensures that all your dishes are cleaned from every angle.

What's more, the TrueSteam™ feature uses high-temperature steam to reduce water spots and get rid of stubborn stains, perfect for delicate dishes and glassware. Thanks to LG dishwashers, you can end the celebrations on a high note and spend more time relaxing post-meal with your friends and family.

A word from LG

“This festive season, we want families to spend more time on connection and less time on chores,” says Carol Guedes, consumer electronics sales head at LG Electronics South Africa. “That’s why LG smart kitchen appliances promise to do all the hard work behind the scenes so you don't have to.”



