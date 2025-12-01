TikTok unites with Nivea and inDrive for 2025 Sub-Saharan Awards

TikTok has announced Nivea (Beiersdorf) and inDrive as the official Title Sponsors of the 2025 Sub-Saharan Africa Awards.

Annual awards

The annual awards taking place on 6 December 2025 will celebrate the continent’s most inspiring and innovative creators who are using the platform to educate, entertain, and empower their communities.

As Title Sponsors, inDrive and Nivea will play key roles in amplifying creator recognition, supporting event experiences, and on-the-ground activations. Nivea will sponsor the Creator of the Year award, while inDrive will present the Storyteller of the Year award, both reflecting a shared passion for innovation, inclusivity and celebrating African voices making a global impact.

“We are delighted to partner with TikTok, as we share a long-standing relationship across the globe, including in the Sub-Saharan region. TikTok is a unique platform that enables us to engage with young audiences in a language and format that truly resonates with them. We extend our gratitude to the company for organizing The 2025 TikTok Awards Sub-Saharan Africa and congratulate all guests and participants on this remarkable event,” said Mikita Ponarin, marketing lead of inDrive Africa.

Category sponsors

Also joining the partnerships are Coca-Cola, Dis-Chem and PEP Stores who come on board as Category Sponsors for the Food Creator of the Year, Social Impact Creator of the Year and Entertainment Creator of the Year awards respectively, giving due recognition to creators who are shaping culture and driving positive change across the region.

“TikTok is proud to partner with great local and regional brands that support Africa's creative economy,” says Boniswa Sidwaba, head of content operations for Sub-Saharan Africa. “What excites us about these partnerships is the shared vision. These brands are making a conscious choice to invest in African creativity at a pivotal moment. They see what we see: that when we uplift creators, we strengthen entire communities and economies across the continent.”

These partnerships reflect a shared vision to empower creativity and celebrate authentic expression across Africa. As TikTok democratises creativity and gives every voice a chance to be heard, it collaborates with more partners who reinforce that mission through their own commitments to community, confidence, connection, and cultural celebration.

The 2025 TikTok Awards Sub-Saharan Africa will shine a spotlight on the content, trends, and creators who’ve shaped the year, from viral dance crazes to groundbreaking educational content, food creators turning kitchens into studios, and storytellers sparking movements.