    ESPN Africa secures exclusive Fiba broadcast rights across sub-Saharan Africa

    ESPN Africa has announced the acquisition of exclusive broadcast rights to the International Basketball Federation (Fiba), bringing fans across sub-Saharan Africa front-row access to more world-class basketball. The four-year agreement will see ESPN Africa air more than 1,500 games from 2025 until 2029, featuring the world’s top national teams and rising stars in a dynamic line-up of global tournaments.
    Issued by The Walt Disney Company Africa
    1 Dec 2025
    1 Dec 2025
    From the Fiba Basketball World Cups and Continental Cups to Women’s and Youth World Cups, ESPN Africa will deliver every major international moment live to audiences across the region. Fans can look forward to seeing numerous national teams compete in key qualifiers and tournaments, with action spanning the men’s and women’s Fiba AfroBasket, the Fiba Men’s and Women’s Basketball World Cups and Olympic qualifying events.

    Global basketball, local passion

    This agreement cements ESPN Africa’s position as the home of premiere basketball on the continent, giving viewers an unparalleled mix of international and domestic excitement. By showcasing both the intensity of Fiba competition and the unique skill of African players on the global stage, ESPN Africa continues to strengthen its offering for fans who live and breathe the game.

    “ESPN Africa remains committed to bringing viewers the very best in sport from around the world,” says Kyle De Klerk, director of sports at The Walt Disney Company Africa. “Basketball has an incredible following on the continent, and this collaboration with Fiba gives our audiences the opportunity to experience the global game in all its forms, from the biggest tournaments to the next generation of stars.”

    For updates regarding the FIBA and other sports, fans can connect to @ESPNAfrica on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit https://www.espn.com/

    The Walt Disney Company Africa
    The Walt Disney Company has been in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for over 80 years and employs thousands across the region.
