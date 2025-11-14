Disney Africa kicks off biggest festive campaign to date

Disney Africa kicked off Unleash The Holidays , its largest festive campaign to date. Throughout the season, fans can experience the holiday magic with Disney, with delightful Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star WarsTM products that bring beloved stories to life, holiday classics streaming on Disney+, festive programming across Disney Channel and Disney Junior, and the brand-new animated adventure film Disney’s Zootropolis 2.

Inspired by over 100 years of Disney stories and characters having created magical memories and experiences across generations, Unleash the Holidays celebrates with South African families in creating new shared moments with some surprises that are sure to delight.

The fashion and the feels

The campaign kicked off in grand style this year with a festive fashion showcase at Canal Walk Shopping Centre featuring five of South Africa’s largest retailers: Ackermans, Jet, Pep, Pick n Pay Clothing and Woolworths. Models, influencers and their family members took to the runway showcasing the latest summer collections that South African’s can shop this season, with the event culminating in a surprise appearance by the one and only Stitch, adding a further touch of pure Disney magic.

Premiering this week on Disney+ and online, Disney invites audiences into a heartwarming new original story with A Disney Holiday Short: Best Christmas Ever, directed by Academy Award® winner Taika Waititi, and featuring the voice of Disney Legend John Goodman as Doodle. At the centre of the story is a little girl and her doodle who comes to life on Christmas Day after Santa mistakes the drawing for a holiday wish. The short follows the charming story of the friendship between the girl and the animated product of her imagination during this magical season in a uniquely Disney way, ending with a call to action for viewers, “Make Someone’s Holiday Magic”.

Disney is also offering up a world of wonder with a diverse range of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars products for the whole family. Discover a treasure trove of apparel, innovative toys and games, jewellery, accessories and so much more. Offering something for everyone, the new range features a brand-new interactive WOW RealFX Stitch puppetronic that boasts over 100 action and sound combinations, creating lifelike interactions. There is also a Many Moods of Stitch and Holiday Stitch plush, Mattel’s Disney Princess Adventure Castle, Hasbro’s Star Wars Power Crystal Light Saber, as well as Disney and Star Wars Lego® advent calendars and Grogu sets.

And keen-eyed residents and shoppers in Johannesburg and Cape Town will be able to spot the Unleash the Holidays branded bus that will be travelling the cities and select malls.

A festive feast of unforgettable content

A vast range of holiday programming awaits families across the country as Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney Junior offer up the latest and greatest festive series and movies. Disney Channel and Disney Junior viewers can also stand a chance to win exclusive Disney hampers by spotting Stitch on the channels, courtesy of FNB, Pep and Lego Group.

From 26 November to 27 December, families visiting Mall of Africa will be able to experience the brand-new Disney’s Zooptropolis 2 - Inspired Mini Golf. with the animated adventure hitting cinemas nationwide on 28 November. In the film, detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootropolis and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.

For generations, Disney has been an ever-present part of the holiday season. As fans and families gather to celebrate, Disney’s Unleash the Holidays campaign invites them to relive and create unforgettable moments.

Follow Disney’s Unleash The Holidays and join in the conversation on social media, sharing your own moments of joy this holiday with the hashtags #DisneyAfrica and #UnleashTheHolidays , tagging @DisneyAfrica (Instagram) and @DisneyinAfrica on Facebook.