Disney Channel marks 20 years of storytelling in Africa

On 25 September 2006, Disney Channel debuted on DStv (Channel 303) for the first time and welcomed viewers to a world of humour, music, friendship and feel-good fun, through iconic live action and animation series. Since then, the channel has continued to introduce unforgettable stories and characters and, in 2026, Disney Channel will be celebrating with fans and viewers across Africa.

In the run up to the 20th anniversary, expect the very latest and greatest programming, on-screen superstars and fun, as well as extra surprise reveals, events, competitions* and activations throughout the year, inspired by everything the channel has become synonymous with - music, fashion, friendship and adventure. Keep your eyes glued to the channel as well as on social media platforms for more details.

Kicking off the celebrations this March, a special Throwback programming block will be introduced to the channel, bringing special themed episodes from iconic series. For the first time, fans will have a hand in curating the block by voting on social media for what they want to see – from Hannah Montana to Raven’s Home, Liv & Maddie, Bunk’d and more. With voting now open, the power lies in the hands of the fans.

There is also a slate of brand-new content coming to the channel later in the year. These include the animated original Dragon Striker, set at an elite academy where sports and magic combine, as farm boy Key discovers his ultrapowerful natural talent and learns he may be destined to become the legendary Dragon Striker. Also on the animation front, the brand-new Zombies: The Re-Animated Series follows the daily lives of Zed, Addison, and the entire Seabrook crew as A-spen’s alien time-warp technology gives them a chance to relive senior year with all their friends. Celebrating the high-energy music from the iconic Descendants and Zombies franchises, the Descendants/Zombies Worlds Collide Tour thrilled sold-out crowds in over 40 arenas across North America last summer – a concert special will be coming exclusively to Disney Channel.

The channel will also continue its Movie Mayhem slot every Friday at 17:00 where fans can catch all their favourite Disney and Pixar movies - from Toy Story to Wreck it Ralph - as well as several Disney Channel Original Movies (DCOMs), including The Suite Life Movie and Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe . Fans of the wildly popular Descendants franchise will also be pleased to know the DCOM returns later this year, welcoming new Descendants from Alice in Wonderland and more!

For two decades, Disney Channel has offered up some of the best in entertainment for kids as we’ve danced through the halls of East High with High School Musical , navigated the supernatural secrets of Wizards of Waverly Place , and grown up alongside legends like Miley Cyrus in Hannah Montana and Zendaya in K.C. Undercover .

The channel also found local resonance with shows like the Safta award-winning series Disney’s Cookabout - a cooking adventure series that saw local kids learning about where their food comes from. The animated series Kiff - which premiered in 2023 was created by South Africans Nic Smal and Lucy Heavens. The buddy-comedy is currently in its second season and has been renewed for a third.

With this and so much more, Disney Channel invites fans of all ages to celebrate along with us. Watch on DStv Channel 303, connect on Instagram (@DisneyAfrica), Facebook (@DisneyAfricaChannels) and YouTube (@DisneyChannelZA), using the hashtag #DisneyChannelAfrica20.



