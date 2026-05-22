Finals fever hits ESPN Africa this May

ESPN Africa is gearing up for one of the biggest weekends on the global sporting calendar, with a packed line-up of major finals and championship action set to air across ESPN (DStv 218, Startimes 248), ESPN2 (DStv 219, Startimes 249), and on both linear channels on Disney+ in South Africa.

From football from some of Europe’s biggest cup competitions and African basketball, the weekend of 22 to 24 May promises wall-to-wall action featuring elite clubs, title-deciding fixtures and some of the sport world’s most anticipated match-ups this year.

Europe’s biggest soccer women’s clubs collide in Oslo

One of the standout fixtures of the weekend will see Barcelona take on Lyon in the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final on Saturday, 23 May at 6pm (CAT) from the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway. The final marks the first time the prestigious event will be hosted in Norway and forms part of ESPN Africa’s continued commitment to bringing world-class international sport to audiences across the continent. ESPN holds exclusive rights to the competition across sub-Saharan Africa.

The race to the English Premier League

Football fans can also look forward to the EFL Championship Play-Off Final from Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday 23 May, with kickoff at 4.30pm. Widely referred to as the “richest game in football”, the fixture determines which club could secure promotion to the English Premier League alongside the top two teams from the regular season.

Hull City and Middlesbrough are in the highly contested race for a coveted place in the Premiership, and will battle it out under the famous Wembley arch.

German giants battle for cup glory

The football action continues on Sunday 24 May at 8pm with the DFB-Pokal Final from Berlin’s Olympiastadion, where Bayern Munich will face reigning champions VfB Stuttgart in Germany’s premiere domestic cup competition. Stuttgart lifted the trophy in 2025 after defeating Arminia Bielefeld 4-2 in the final and will now attempt to defend their title against one of Europe’s most formidable football clubs.

Africa’s best basketball giants head to Kigali

Basketball fans are also in for a major treat as the Basketball Africa League Finals tip off in Kigali, Rwanda from 22 to 31 May. Taking place at the BK Arena, the BAL Finals bring together the continent’s top men’s basketball clubs as they compete for African glory and a place at the 2026 FIBA Intercontinental Cup.

Kyle de Klerk, director of sports at The Walt Disney Company Africa, said the upcoming weekend reflects ESPN Africa’s commitment to delivering the most exciting sport to audiences across the continent. “This is an incredible weekend for sport fans and we are delighted to be bringing all of this action to viewers across Africa. From massive football finals and promotion battles to the biggest club basketball competition on the continent, the quality and variety of sport on offer across ESPN and ESPN2 that weekend is exceptional. We can’t wait to see these teams in action and to share every big moment with fans watching from home.”

For updates regarding the ESPN and its programming, fans can connect to @ESPNAfrica on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit https://www.espn.com/.



