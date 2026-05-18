How business owners find calm on the road ahead

ASMR creator Lindokuhle Madlingozi has built a career around calm and intentionality, values that also shape how she approaches driving, planning ahead, and staying prepared for life’s unexpected disruptions.

ASMR creator and entrepreneur Lindokuhle Madlingozi encourages paying attention to the small warning signs, both in business and on the road

Building a business around calm and connection

As an ASMR artist and founder of The ASMR Experience, Lindokuhle Madlingozi has turned soothing sounds and sensory experiences into a growing business that offers people a moment of stillness in increasingly busy lives.

Through her digital content and immersive in-person sessions, Madlingozi creates environments designed to help people slow down, relax and reconnect with a sense of calm. Her work incorporates whispering, affirmations, tactile stimulation and nostalgic sensory triggers that many followers have come to associate with emotional comfort and stress relief.

But behind the calming content is a young entrepreneur balancing creativity with the realities of running a business.

“Mobility and independence are essential to how I operate my business,” she says. “I move between my home studio, where I film content, and my ASMR studio, where I host client sessions. On top of that, there are constant errands, from sourcing props and restocking consumables to attending brand events and meetings.”

Why vehicle maintenance and road safety matters

For Madlingozi, driving has become an essential part of keeping both the creative and operational sides of her business moving efficiently. A typical day can involve filming content, hosting client sessions, attending events and sourcing materials for future projects, often all within the same day.

“Being a responsible driver means being mindful not just of yourself, but of everyone else on the road,” she explains. “It’s about anticipating situations, staying alert, and making decisions that prioritise safety at all times.”

She also believes safe driving starts with your car’s condition. Staying attentive to unusual sounds, warning signs, or changes in performance can play an important role in preventing larger issues later on.

This thinking aligns naturally with the reasoning behind dotsure.co.za’s extended warranty, which encourages motorists not to ignore unfamiliar vehicle sounds that could signal developing electrical or mechanical problems.

How car maintenance affects road safety

For many drivers, small maintenance issues are often delayed or overlooked until they become costly breakdowns or safety risks.

Preventative maintenance remains one of the most practical ways to prevent breakdowns for safer driving. Addressing problems early can help reduce the risk of mechanical failure and road safety risks while also helping motorists avoid unnecessary stress and disruption.

Madlingozi says planning ahead has become an important part of both her professional and personal life.

“Being prepared creates a sense of stability and helps reduce stress when unexpected situations arise,” she says. “As a business owner, you quickly learn that not everything will go according to plan.”

Finding real peace of mind

Her perspective also shapes how she thinks about peace of mind in a broader sense and using her platform to encourage responsibility.

“It’s about reminding people not to ignore small warning signs that can lead to bigger risks if left unattended,” she says.

In many ways, the parallels between ASMR and proactive vehicle care are surprisingly similar. Both rely on paying attention to subtle signals before discomfort, stress or disruption grows into something larger.

For Madlingozi, calm is not just something she creates for others, it is something she actively works to maintain in her own daily life too.

“I can’t authentically create a calming environment for others if I’m not grounded myself,” she says. “The energy I bring into my space directly affects the experience my clients have.”

As her business continues to grow, that intentional mindset remains central to everything she does. From the content she creates, to the way she approaches the responsibility of preparation for the road ahead.

Ts & Cs and possible exclusions may apply and can be obtained by emailing az.oc.erustod@su2u. Dotsure Limited (Registration number 2006/000723/06) is a licensed non-life insurer and authorised financial services provider (FSP39925).



