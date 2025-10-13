Dotsure.co.za drives pet sterilisation support across SA

Daphne Dissel, Bookkeeper for the Garden Route SPCA, awarding a certificate of thanks to Glen Anderson, chief commercial officer marketing, dotsure.co.za, for the donation that funded the sterilisation of 222 animals at SPCA Mossel Bay.

Pet overpopulation is a major challenge across South Africa. Shelters are full, streets are increasingly populated with stray litters, and local vets and volunteers struggle every day to keep up. Sterilisation (spaying and neutering) is the long-term solution that stops the cycle at the source. Learn more about what spaying and neutering involve and how pet insurance can help cover the vet bills.

Discover more on dotsure.co.za’s community initiatives as featured in BusinessTech and Spice4Life.

Why pets should be sterilised

Sterilisation is a humane and practical way to prevent ongoing suffering and tackle the root cause of overpopulation and animal cruelty. It reduces unplanned litters, lowers disease spread, and improves animals’ behaviour and health.

“These initiatives are often life-changing; not only for the animals that are sterilised, but also for the countless unwanted litters that will never have to suffer neglect, or abuse,” says Elize Goosen, branch manager at SPCA Mossel Bay. “Sterilised animals are also healthier, less likely to roam or fight, and are at lower risk of certain cancers and infections,” adds Elize.

The costs involved in mass sterilisation procedures

Costs vary by species, size, and clinic, and cover much more than the operation itself. According to Dr Katharina van der Linde and Dr Greta du Preez at MediVet in Kimberley, “The costs we have to cover are the anaesthetic, pain medication, and antibiotics. The surgeries require the time of the vet, as well as surgical equipment and suture material. “

That list explains why community drives, which pool resources and volunteers, make sterilisation accessible to households that otherwise could not afford it.

How many animals can be sterilised in a month?

Impact can be fast and exponential. In Mossel Bay and George, the SPCA took in more than 11,000 unwanted animals in the past year alone. And this figure only represents the animals that reached them. There are countless more still roaming the streets, suffering in silence. Thanks to dotsure.co.za’s support, the Garden Route SPCA recently sterilised 222 domestic animals in a single drive.

“The donation from dotsure.co.za to sterilise 222 animals didn’t just change the lives of those individual animals, it helped prevent the birth of thousands more. By stopping just one generation of litter, this support could prevent up to 3,500 unwanted animals from being born in just one year,” says Elize.

See more highlights from the 222 sterilisations – 222 brighter futures collaboration on Instagram.

How mass spaying and neutering affect communities

Sterilisation isn’t just a vet procedure. It’s a community investment. The benefits of mass sterilisations include:

Fewer strays on roads (lowering accident risk)



Reduced disease transmission between animals and indirectly to people



Lighter burden on shelters and rescue groups



A calmer, safer neighbourhood for kids, pets and residents

Investing in widespread sterilisation is one of the most effective and compassionate steps we can take toward a better future for animals in our communities,” explains Elize.

What people in the community say about sterilisation

Earlier this year, dotsure.co.za also supported a Kimberley sterilisation initiative that began when local actress Robyn Rossouw and her mother Heloïse started rescuing and bringing strays to Medivet. Their efforts inspired a larger collaboration between local businesses, vets, and volunteers.

“We are so grateful for the support of dotsure.co.za. We could then initiate this bigger project and convince other local companies to participate,” adds Dr Katharina van der Linde and Dr Greta du Preez.

How support from companies makes a difference

Support from companies enables welfare organisations to prepare, hire or contract veterinarians, pay for anaesthesia and medication, and reach remote areas. It also helps alleviate the financial strain and increases the number of animals that can be helped.

Elize explains, “Their partnership gives us hope and helps us continue fighting for a future where every animal is wanted, cared for, and protected.”

Organisations like the SPCA have also set long-term sterilisation goals, which can only be made possible with the support of funding. “We aim to reach a point where we sterilise more animals than we are forced to take in. If we can achieve this, we’ll be taking a huge step toward breaking the cycle of overpopulation in our community.”

How you can help dotsure.co.za make a difference

You don’t need to be a big donor to make a difference. Ways to help include supporting local sterilisation campaigns, volunteering, donating to shelters, buying goods from SPCA charity shops, and choosing insurers or service providers that reinvest in community welfare.

With dotsure.co.za, not only is your pet taken care of, but you also provide Soft Landings to other pets too. It’s more than a policy; it’s a chance to make a difference in the world. Explore more community-driven initiatives here, or get in touch to see how you can make a difference too.

Dotsure Limited (Registration number 2006/000723/06) is a licensed non-life insurer and authorised financial services provider (FSP39925). Voted South Africa’s Best Pet Insurance 2023/2024/2025 by readers of The Star, Die Burger, Beeld, and City Press.



