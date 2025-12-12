South Africa's future leaders redefine sustainability at the 2025 SDG Challenge SA Grand Finale

Eight companies, six universities, one mission: building Africa's sustainable future through youth-led innovation.

When some of South Africa's brightest university students took the stage at Valterra Platinum's Rosebank headquarters on Thursday, 31 October 2025, they didn't just present ideas, they delivered blueprints for South Africa’s sustainable future. They confidently presented their solutions before an audience of industry leaders, sustainability experts, and decision-makers. The 2025 SDG Challenge South Africa Grand Finale showcased what's possible when innovation meets opportunity.

Now in its fourth year, the SDG Challenge South African Edition has evolved from an eight-week programme into a movement, one that bridges the gap between corporate ambition and youth innovation, proving that the next generation of leaders are already here.

The 2025 Challenge brought together eight leading organisations: Valterra Platinum, Ivanplats, Rio Tinto (Richards Bay Minerals), Standard Bank, PPS Investments, Mama Money, TUHF21, Hulamin, and MetPac-SA, partnering with multidisciplinary student teams from six universities across South Africa.

For eight intensive weeks, students from the University of the Witwatersrand, University of Johannesburg, University of Pretoria, University of Zululand, University of KwaZulu-Natal, and University of the Free State worked shoulder-to-shoulder with corporate mentors and design thinking facilitators of Soapbox South Africa. Together, they tackled some of the country's most pressing social and environmental challenges, aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

The result? Not lecture theories, but youth lead solutions ready for real-world implementation.

Student pitches meets social and environmental impact

At the grand finale, students pitched before a jury panel of industry leaders, sustainability experts, with representatives from United Nations Global Compact, Unesco and the founder of SoapboxSA.

The range of challenges – from advancing circularity and food security to promoting economic inclusion – was reflected in the diversity of innovative solutions students presented. Each pitch showed that South Africa’s youth not only understand the principles of sustainability but are also prepared to architect its future.

Valterra Platinum × University of Johannesburg:

When mining operations discard massive off-the-road tyres, most see waste. These students saw opportunities. Their community-led circular economy model transforms discarded tyres into eco-construction materials and launches local business ventures, turning environmental liability into economic empowerment.

"Our student team surprised us with their innovative ideas and out of the box thinking. While those of us in the corporate world sometimes feel restricted, these students freely applied their knowledge and ideas. It was exciting to witness their fresh and futuristic approach," said Masala Mutangwa, head of social and sustainability impact at Valterra Platinum.

Standard Bank × University of the Witwatersrand

How does a bank feed a nation? This team answered that question with an innovative strategy combining data-driven lending frameworks and trust building initiatives specifically designed for smallholder farmers bridging the gap between capital and cultivation.

"Participating in the SDG Challenge this year was an incredibly rewarding experience. Collaborating with students brought fresh, innovative perspectives especially in identifying solutions beyond traditional banking models. It was inspiring to see how deeply engaged they were in solving real-world problems through the lens of the Sustainable Development Goals. Standard Bank is proud to have been part of a platform that not only drives meaningful change but also empowers youth to influence corporate strategy and sustainability thinking’’ said Dr. Andrea Campher, Senior Manager Sustainability and Agribusiness at Standard Bank Group.

TUHF21 (uMaStandi) × University of Johannesburg: AI-Powered Housing Access

TUHF’s collaboration with the SDG Challenge was an exciting opportunity to engage the next generation of innovators in shaping practical solutions for inclusive urban development and financial inclusion. Developing, guiding and supporting young talent is critically important to TUHF21 and uMaStandi, especially in the context of high rates of youth unemployment for a population which is largely young. Through this partnership, students were tasked with developing a semi-secured lending product for TUHF’s uMaStandi programme – a financial product designed to enable resident landlords to build up to six quality rental units on their properties said Katherine Kox Research & Development Impact Manager at TUHF21.

And the Winner pitch was: Growing More Than Gardens

Ivanplats × University of the Free State

In a field of exceptional solutions, one stood out. The University of the Free State team, partnering with Ivanplats, claimed the 2025 SDG Challenge South Africa Winner title and R15,000 cash prize with 'Backyard Gardens for Livelihood and Legacy'.

“Working with the students from the University of Free State University was a pleasant experience in a sense that they brought young enthusiasm and latest insights on soil management, water preservation as well as methods we can implement to sell the excess produce. Our weekly check in meetings helped to keep the team refine their pitch," said Mmasaku Mohale, senior manager ESG at Ivanplats.

"The 2025 SDG Challenge SA represents something larger than any single solution. It signals a fundamental shift in how South African businesses engage with youth, sustainability and innovation. They're opening their boardrooms, sharing their challenges, and betting on young minds to solve them. They're not just investing in education, they're co-creating the future," said Amelia Francis, head of programme at Soapbox South Africa.

We're building a bridge toward a sustainable future for South Africa

The planning for the 2026 SDG Challenge South Africa is already underway, with SoapboxSA preparing to expand the programme to new universities and industries across the country and beyond. For forward-thinking organisations ready to move beyond corporate social responsibility and into genuine co-creation, the opportunity is now. Contact az.oc.acirfahtuosxobpaos@ailema and az.oc.acirfahtuosxobpaos@nebur to learn more about how your organisation or institution can join the SDG-Challenge SA ecosystem.

Since 2018, the SDG Challenge has mobilised students and corporations across The Netherlands, Portugal, Miami, and South Africa, building an international community. The question is no longer whether youth can lead sustainability transformation. The question is: which organisations are ready to join our 2026 National SDG-Challenge SA Edition?