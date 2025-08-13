How period poverty is derailing education in South Africa

A schoolgirl in South Africa, who does not have access to sanitary products, can miss up to a third of the academic calendar. According to studies, the abstentism can get so bad that many girls in rural areas end up dropping out entirely.

Poverty of justice

“We call it period poverty, but it’s a poverty of justice,” says Tania Joffe, founder of Unu Health.

“When a basic biological function stops girls from accessing education or women from going to work, we’re not just dealing with hygiene – we’re dealing with inequality.”

In South Africa, it’s estimated that up to 30% of girls miss school while menstruating because they don’t have access to sanitary products.

That can add up to a staggering 50 to 60 days of school missed per year – almost a third of the academic calendar.

For women in low-income jobs or informal employment, the consequences are equally severe: time off work, loss of income, and humiliation.

Freedom from shame

“We don’t talk about this enough,” says Sue Barnes, the founder of Subz Pads and Project Dignity.

“When I first heard that girls were using socks, newspaper, or even leaves during their periods, I was horrified. I knew I had to do something.”

As a former fashion designer, Barnes uses her sewing skills to design washable, reusable sanitary pads.

Her non-profit Subz Pads, which she started in 2010, distributes these pads to underprivileged schools across the country.

“It’s not just a pad,” says Barne. “It’s a ticket to confidence. It’s freedom from shame. And it gives girls the chance to become what they were always meant to be.”

The Subz Pads kits come with reusable pads and underwear and are designed to last up to five years, making them an affordable and sustainable solution.

Awareness is key

According to a 2022 study by UNESCO and the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, many girls in rural areas drop out of school entirely due to repeated absenteeism caused by menstruation.

And yet, sanitary products are still taxed as non-essential items in many countries, and access to menstrual hygiene education remains patchy.

“The stigma around menstruation is part of the problem,” adds Joffe.

“If we can talk openly about periods, we can demand better policies, more funding, and real solutions.”

“When girls can’t afford pads, they start to believe that their bodies are shameful or that they are somehow ‘less than,’” says Joffe.

“That’s not just heartbreaking – it’s unacceptable.”

The solution? Awareness, education, and support for local innovators who are already on the ground doing the work.

If you want to be part of the solution:

Support organisations that are tackling period poverty head-on.



Donate sanitary pads or reusable kits to schools or shelters.



Talk about it — at the dinner table, in the boardroom, and in the classroom.

Because menstruation shouldn’t be a barrier. It should just be biology.