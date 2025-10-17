Open Chair's Friends in High Places connects emerging talent with women leaders

Sixty (60) young women in advertising and marketing connected with industry leaders in the sky on the iconic Cape Wheel at the V&A Waterfront during Loeries Creative Week 2025 as part of Open Chair’s Friends in High Places in partnership with KFC Africa.

Sixty (60) young women in advertising and marketing connected with industry leaders in the sky on the iconic Cape Wheel at the V&A Waterfront during Loeries Creative Week 2025 as part of Open Chair’s Friends in High Places in partnership with KFC Africa (Image supplied)

Mentees rotated through capsules on the Cape Wheel, with each ride transforming into a private space for one-on-one dialogue.

For the young women taking part, it was a rare opportunity to engage directly with multiple senior industry leaders in real conversations that resonated with most women, from impostor syndrome and career moves to leadership and the realities of the industry.

“Friends in High Places reveals what happens when we bring women together who wouldn’t normally have the time or opportunity to meet and share their experiences”, says Suhana Gordhan, founder of Open Chair.

“The Cape Wheel was the perfect setting for these conversations – as we ascended together, so too did the aspirations and confidence of every young woman who took part,” she adds.

“We witnessed genuine moments of connection, hope, practical advice being shared, and most importantly, the kind of relationships being formed that will support these women throughout their careers,” says Melina McDonald, board member of Open Chair.

Commitment to elevate female talent

This year’s event was in partnership with KFC Africa, where women comprise 60% of KFC’s workforce across 22 African countries.

The leadership team not only attended as sponsors but also served as mentors.

Three senior KFC leaders, chief people, culture and purpose officer Nolo Thobejane, HR director Unathi Ncunyana and head of corporate affairs Andra Nel, shared their personal journeys, offering insights on how to confidently navigate the evolving dynamics of modern workplaces and build resilience.

“At KFC, we believe in feeding people’s potential, with integrity and respect,” says Nel.

“Supporting Friends in High Places isn’t just about career guidance, it’s about helping people rise, be visible, and lead with unapologetic ambition.

“Just as potential fuels purpose, people power purpose, and by championing growth, we’re building cultures where everyone can ignite.”

Like Open Chair’s other mentorship events, Friends in High Places set out to tackle this head-on.

“We believe we can help bridge a gap by connecting emerging talent with women leaders who’ve already navigated the path to the top,” says Roanna Williams, Open Chair board member.

“The advertising and marketing industry needs more brilliant women like the ones who made new ‘friends in high places,’” says Fran Luckin, Open Chair board member.

“And it’s not enough to get them into the room; we need to make sure they stay, thrive, and ultimately lead the agenda.”

About Open Chair

Open Chair is a community for women in South Africa’s advertising and marketing industry. One of the challenges facing the industry is that far too few women are occupying those industry chairs and far too many are leaving them.

The community exists to create access to industry leaders and to provide a safe space to meet face-to-face, to gather guidance, share experiences, share knowledge, and ultimately to learn from, and be inspired by each other.

Open Chair focuses on futures, encouraging women to fill those chairs, to be visible, present, and unapologetically extraordinary.