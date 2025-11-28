UP, Eskom, and SANEDI to solve SA’s energy challenges with AI

Combining academia, industry and national policy, the Eskom-SANEDI Chair in Artificial Intelligence in Energy is set to solve South Africa’s energy challenges by harnessing the power of AI. The chair was established after the University of Pretoria (UP), Eskom, and the South African National Energy Development Institute (SANEDI) signed a formal memorandum of agreement (MOA).

Dr Titus Mathe, Professor Francis Petersen and Prudence Madiba after signing the MOA. Image supplied.

Nearly one in eight South Africans still lacks reliable electricity, and the chair aims to change that by using AI to boost energy efficiency and achieve sustainability in national grids.

The chair also serves as a platform for training the next generation of engineers, data scientists and energy innovators.

Practical solutions

It is hosted by UP and aligned with the South Africa Centre for Industry and Technology (SACIT), a national, transdisciplinary innovation hub based at UP, which is part of the World Economic Forum’s global network of Centres for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IRs).

The creation of the chair aims to integrate AI technology with practical applications, ensuring solutions are scalable, evidence-based, and ready to meet national and global energy demands.

By drawing on UP’s research expertise, the chair aims to transform technology into practical, scalable solutions.

Professor Francis Petersen, vice-chancellor and principal of UP, expressed his gratitude for the partnership.

“We are deeply thankful to our partners, Eskom and SANEDI, for collaborating with the University of Pretoria on this transformative endeavour.

“The establishment of the Eskom-SANEDI Chair in AI in Energy is not only a recognition of UP’s research excellence but also a bold commitment to harnessing artificial intelligence within a university space to address national energy challenges,” he said.

Petersen highlighted the dual impact of the chair, strengthening the institution’s research capabilities while delivering tangible benefits to the country.

“Through this, we are equipping our students and researchers with advanced AI tools to innovate across the energy sector.

“This initiative will generate solutions that enhance efficiency, reliability and sustainability of South Africa’s energy systems, while simultaneously nurturing the next generation of engineers, data scientists and energy innovators.”

Reliability, affordability, and sustainability

Prudence Madiba, general manager for research, testing and development at Eskom, highlighted AI’s potential.

“Artificial intelligence is transforming the way the world generates, distributes and consumes energy,” she said.

“Globally, AI enables predictive maintenance, optimises grid performance, integrates renewable energy and drives efficiencies once considered impossible.

“The real power of AI, however, lies in its collaborative application to solve pressing energy challenges.”

Madiba described the chair as a foundation for both practical and visionary innovation, saying it will facilitate the development of AI models to improve decision-making, boost system reliability, and accelerate the transition to clean, intelligent energy systems.

Key focus areas include small modular reactors, carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS), and energy storage solutions – critical tools for strengthening energy security and achieving sustainability goals.

She added that AI and digitalisation will streamline research and implementation, ensuring solutions are feasible, scalable and impactful.

She also emphasised the chair’s role in supporting local beneficiation, circular economy initiatives and material reuse, while cultivating the next generation of engineers, data scientists and innovators through research projects, internships and knowledge exchange.

Dr Titus Mathe, SANEDI CEO, described the initiative as a convergence of policy, science and innovation aligned with national priorities.

“SANEDI views the partnership not only as an academic collaboration but also as a strategic instrument for national capacity-building, technology development and localisation,” he said.

Mathe noted that combining UP’s academic capabilities, Eskom’s operational expertise, and SANEDI’s national mandate, with support from the C4IR network, will help ensure the creation of practical tools to enhance reliability, affordability, and sustainability.

He concluded: “Together, we are demonstrating what it means to think globally, act locally, and innovate for impact.”