    Marriott to open Africa’s first Edition hotel at Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront

    Marriott International and V&A Waterfront have signed an agreement to develop The Cape Town Edition at the V&A Waterfront. The property is scheduled to open in 2026 and will be the first Edition hotel on the African continent.
    18 Dec 2025
    18 Dec 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    According to Marriott, the development forms part of the group’s broader growth strategy in Africa and reflects continued confidence in Cape Town as a global tourism and investment destination.

    Karim Cheltout, senior vice president of development for the Middle East and Africa at Marriott International, said: "The signing of our first Edition hotel in Africa marks a significant milestone for the company’s growth strategy on the continent. Cape Town is a city that embodies creativity, diversity and a dynamic spirit.

    The V&A Waterfront is an iconic location, and we are confident that this project will establish a strong presence for the Edition brand in the market."

    Hotel and residential development planned

    The Cape Town Edition is expected to include 142 guest rooms and suites, along with dining venues, a rooftop bar, spa, swimming pool, and meeting and event facilities. The development also includes plans for six private residences, to be branded as The Residences at The Cape Town Edition.

    The project has been designed by Shanghai-based architectural firm Neri & Hu, working in collaboration with local architecture and design practice StudioMas.

    Source: Supplied | Render of The Cape Town Edition
    Source: Supplied | Render of The Cape Town Edition

    David Green, chief executive officer of the V&A Waterfront, said the development aligns with the precinct’s long-term strategy. "We are excited to be developing this new building, which will introduce the EDITION brand to Africa. Cape Town continues to see growing tourism demand, and this development will add to the range of accommodation and experiences available at the V&A Waterfront."

    The property will be located on the edge of the planned Granger Bay precinct within the V&A Waterfront, offering views of the Atlantic Ocean, the City Bowl and surrounding landmarks, including Table Mountain, Lion’s Head and Signal Hill.

    The V&A Waterfront is one of Africa’s most visited destinations and includes retail, dining, cultural attractions, yacht berths and hospitality offerings. The development is intended to strengthen the precinct’s appeal to both international visitors and residents.

