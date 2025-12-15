South Africa
Tourism Travel
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Morocco secures $316m from AfDB for World Cup-ready airports

    The African Development Bank has approved a €270m ($316m) loan to Morocco to upgrade airport infrastructure ahead of the 2030 FIFA World Cup, aiming to boost passenger capacity and support the country’s growing tourism sector.
    By Ahmed El Jechtimi
    15 Dec 2025
    15 Dec 2025
    Source: viarami via
    Source: viarami via Pixabay

    Morocco is investing AED38bn ($4bn) to increase airport passenger capacity to 80 million by 2030, up from 38 million currently, in preparation for a rise in tourist arrivals during the World Cup, which it will co-host with Spain and Portugal.

    The North African nation, Africa’s most visited country in 2024, set a new tourism record in 2025 with 18 million arrivals by November, surpassing last year’s total of 17.4 million.

    The AfDB financing will expand passenger terminals and modernise airport equipment in Marrakech, Agadir, Tangier, and Fez, key tourist destinations, according to a statement from the bank.

    This loan brings the AfDB’s total commitments to Morocco in 2025 to €1.3bn, cementing Morocco as the bank’s largest client on the continent.

    Morocco is also expanding the fleet of its state-owned carrier Royal Air Maroc to strengthen Casablanca as a regional hub connecting Africa with Europe and the Americas.

    Read more: airline industry, African Development Bank, aviation, air travel, air transport, travel industry, tourism infrastructure, tourism and travel, airport industry
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Ahmed El Jechtimi

    Reporting by Ahmed El Jechtimi; Editing by Susan Fenton.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz