Deregistration threat looms over CityVarsity, Damelin, and ICESA City campuses

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Buti Manamela, has issued a notice of intention to cancel the registration of private higher education institutions CityVarsity, Damelin, and ICESA City Campus.

Archived image

“Institutions that fail to meet their legal and educational obligations cannot be allowed to compromise the futures of the people they serve,” the Ministry of Higher Education and Training said on Saturday, 13 December.

The decision was undertaken in the interest of protecting students and upholding the integrity of the sector after a prolonged pattern of non-compliance with the Higher Education Act (No. 101 of 1997) and the Regulations for the Registration of Private Higher Education Institutions.

“The Notice of Intent to cancel will be published in the Government Gazette in accordance with Section 63(a) of the Higher Education Act.

“The institutions will be given an opportunity to make representations, as required by law. The Department will ensure that students affected by this process are supported through appropriate academic and administrative arrangements,” the Ministry said of the three private higher education institutions.

The department has an obligation to ensure that private institutions deliver quality education and demonstrate financial sustainability.

The decision to issue the Notice of Intent to Cancel is based on the following critical factors:

All three institutions failed to submit their 2024 Annual Reports, despite:



An extension being granted until 30 June 2024, and



A final remedial deadline set for 6 June 2025.

The institutions did not provide the Registrar with the required documentation, including:

Audited Annual Financial Statements.



Proof of financial surety/guarantees.



South African Revenue Service (Sars) Tax Compliance Certificates.



Occupational Health and Safety Compliance.

Evidence of institutional cessation

The department has received reliable confirmation that two of the institutions, namely CityVarsity (Pty) Ltd and ICESA City Campus (Pty) Ltd have ceased operating and are therefore not providing higher education within the meaning of the Act.

The department remains unequivocally committed to: