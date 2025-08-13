South Africa
Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

University of PretoriaRichfieldAfdaGordon Institute of Business ScienceSesekoSACAPOxford University PressCambriLearnImpaqThink Digital AcademyNorth-West University (NWU)False Bay CollegeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Minister sets his sights on revamped higher education sector

    Several far-reaching interventions have been announced to overhaul the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) sector to improve inefficiencies and ensure that the sector can meet the country's needs and is fit for purpose in a changing world.
    By Nosihle Shelembe
    13 Aug 2025
    13 Aug 2025
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    The reforms, announced by the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Buti Manamela, are a response to a fragmented and uneven PSET sector that has locked young people out of opportunities, provided skills that do not meet the economy’s needs, has underperforming institutions and funding models that remain unstable.

    “We will reimagine and reengineer our post-school education and training system for a changing world. South Africa deserves a system that delivers skills, knowledge, and opportunity for all,” the Minister said.

    Manamela outlined his short-term and long-term vision for the sector during a media briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday.

    “In the next three months, we will stabilise the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and set in motion a sustainable student funding model. We will establish the post-school education and training (PSET) Reengineering Task Team, bringing together expertise from across sectors to guide the redesign of our system.

    “We will strengthen the Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA) oversight, finalise their realignment, and ensure every SETA delivers measurable value. We will begin engagements with the National Treasury on long-term funding solutions,” the Minister said.

    Additionally, the Department of Higher Education and Training will launch three major strategic projects focusing on Skills to Work Transitions, targeting young people not in employment, education or training; Career Choices (currently known as Khetha), targeting school learners from an early age to guide them into learning and work pathways; and Adult Literacy, targeting the four million South Africans who are functionally illiterate.

    Over the next 12 months, the department will pilot autonomous colleges and new Community Education and Training (CET) models to improve agility and responsiveness.

    “We will review the CET landscape to ensure it plays a meaningful role in community development. We will launch technical and vocational education and training (TVET) curriculum pilots aligned with emerging industries.

    “We will establish a national PSET database to improve planning and accountability. We will begin the roll-out of the NASCA [National Senior Certificate for Adults] as an alternative pathway for school leavers,” he said.

    Moreover, the department will complete legislative reviews, addressing gaps and contradictions that undermine system coherence.

    “To secure the future of our system, we will set up a multi-sectoral task team to review and consolidate three decades of policy and legislative reforms. This task team will learn from the crises that forced transformation, the Fees Must Fall movement, to institutional mergers, and will chart a deliberate, planned transformation for the next generation.

    “The aim is simple – to build a single, coherent, and high-performing post-school education and training system that is fit for purpose in a changing world,” the Minister said.

    The department plans to accelerate infrastructure upgrades and ensure campus safety across the system.

    “Over the next four years, we will fully implement a sustainable student funding model. We will consolidate SETA and CET reform. We will drive digital learning across the system, ensuring every learner can benefit from technology-enabled education.

    “We will institutionalise career guidance and lifelong learning pathways from school to work to retirement. We will deepen research and innovation capacity, strengthen our partnerships with industry, and expand our presence on the continent and globally.

    “And we will ensure that our system, as a whole, delivers a clear and measurable return on the public investment it receives,” the Minister said.

    The work of the department will be guided by six core objectives as follows:

    • To integrate the system into a single, coordinated whole.
    • Expand equitable access to all who can benefit.
    • Ensure responsiveness to the needs of the economy, the labour market, and society.
    • Raise the quality of provision and learning outcomes.
    • Improve efficiency, governance, and accountability.
    • Guarantee sustainability – in funding, in institutional stability, and in the confidence of citizens.

    These objectives are anchored in five strategic pillars.

    • Economic renewal and jobs - ensuring that graduates are employable and the institutions are aligned to growth sectors.
    • A green just transition - making the skills system a driver of climate resilience and low-carbon innovation.
    • Building public sector capacity, so that the state is equipped to serve the people effectively.
    • Research and innovation - to strengthen the country’s intellectual sovereignty and generate solutions from Africa, for Africa, and the world.
    • Social inclusion - to make sure no one is left behind – whether they live in a rural village, a township, an informal settlement, or a city.
    Read more: higher education, Buti Manamela, Nosihle Shelembe
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz