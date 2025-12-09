South Africa
    Checkers Hyper opens first Lego shop-in-shop in Paarl

    The Shoprite Group is well on track to reach its goal of 223 openings for the 2026 fiscal year, having launched 143 new locations in South Africa between July and November 2025.
    9 Dec 2025
    9 Dec 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    A highlight among these new openings is the Checkers Hyper at Winelands Square in Paarl, which features the retailer’s first Lego shop-in-shop in the Western Cape, showcasing its commitment to unique and engaging customer experiences.

    The 5,670m2 hypermarket is the eighth Checkers Hyper in the province and offers a modern, full-service shopping experience with an extensive range of fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, and specialist services.

    With this opening, Checkers has also expanded its Hyper delivery service to Paarl, allowing customers to order larger items - from outdoor and camping gear to small appliances, toys, baby products, and even gardening and pool equipment - for same-day delivery through Sixty60.

    While Lego will undoubtedly attract shoppers of all ages with its hands-on display, customers can also explore a variety of specialist departments, including fresh and ready-to-eat meals, sushi, Kauai and Krispy Kreme, Little Me baby products, outdoor and home goods, a full-service butchery, and fish shop.

    “This new Checkers Hyper has been designed as the ultimate one-stop shopping destination for the fast-growing Paarl community,” said Amanda Africa, branch manager of Checkers Hyper Winelands Square.

    “Importantly, the store also created 234 new jobs."

