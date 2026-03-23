ISS re-launches after 15 years, setting the stage for accelerated growth across Africa

ISS, a leader in specialised management services and a subsidiary of Innovative Solutions Group (ISG), proudly celebrates its 15-year milestone with a bold and strategic brand re-launch.

Over the past decade and a half, ISS has evolved into a key player across multiple industries, contributing to the creation of over 39 000 employment opportunities across the nation. This milestone marks a significant moment in the company’s journey, one defined by growth, resilience, and continuous transformation.

The re-launch represents more than a refreshed identity. It reflects a clear strategic direction focused on innovation, operational excellence, and delivering meaningful impact at scale.

Arnoux Maré, CEO of Innovative Solutions Group.

“This milestone is not only a reflection of our journey, but a clear indication of where we are heading. ISS has been built on strong relationships, performance, and consistency. This re-launch positions us for the next phase of growth as we continue to lead and innovate in our space.” says Arnoux Maré, CEO of Innovative Solutions Group.

A future-focused ISS

The refreshed ISS brand introduces a modern, forward-thinking organisation that is:

Digitally enabled, with enhanced systems and data-driven processes



LClient-focused, delivering tailored specialised management solutions



People-driven, committed to growth, empowerment, and long-term impact

Part of a Dynamic Group

ISS forms part of the broader ISG ecosystem, a diversified group of companies that includes:

Leisure & Adventure



Wattlespring Sports Shooting Club



Priva Restaurant

Together, the group delivers integrated business and lifestyle solutions, positioning ISG as a progressive and multi-faceted organisation.

Looking ahead

The ISS re-launch sets the foundation for accelerated growth, expanded service offerings, and continued innovation.

With a strengthened brand and a clear strategic focus, ISS is well-positioned to drive impact, create opportunities, and deliver specialised management services that support both businesses and communities across Africa.



