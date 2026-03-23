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    ISS re-launches after 15 years, setting the stage for accelerated growth across Africa

    ISS, a leader in specialised management services and a subsidiary of Innovative Solutions Group (ISG), proudly celebrates its 15-year milestone with a bold and strategic brand re-launch.
    Issued by Innovative Idea Solutions
    23 Mar 2026
    23 Mar 2026
    ISS re-launches after 15 years, setting the stage for accelerated growth across Africa

    Over the past decade and a half, ISS has evolved into a key player across multiple industries, contributing to the creation of over 39 000 employment opportunities across the nation. This milestone marks a significant moment in the company’s journey, one defined by growth, resilience, and continuous transformation.

    The re-launch represents more than a refreshed identity. It reflects a clear strategic direction focused on innovation, operational excellence, and delivering meaningful impact at scale.

    Arnoux Maré, CEO of Innovative Solutions Group.
    Arnoux Maré, CEO of Innovative Solutions Group.

    “This milestone is not only a reflection of our journey, but a clear indication of where we are heading. ISS has been built on strong relationships, performance, and consistency. This re-launch positions us for the next phase of growth as we continue to lead and innovate in our space.” says Arnoux Maré, CEO of Innovative Solutions Group.

    A future-focused ISS

    The refreshed ISS brand introduces a modern, forward-thinking organisation that is:

    • Digitally enabled, with enhanced systems and data-driven processes
    • LClient-focused, delivering tailored specialised management solutions
    • People-driven, committed to growth, empowerment, and long-term impact

    Part of a Dynamic Group

    ISS forms part of the broader ISG ecosystem, a diversified group of companies that includes:

    • Leisure & Adventure
    • Wattlespring Sports Shooting Club
    • Priva Restaurant

    Together, the group delivers integrated business and lifestyle solutions, positioning ISG as a progressive and multi-faceted organisation.

    Looking ahead

    The ISS re-launch sets the foundation for accelerated growth, expanded service offerings, and continued innovation.

    With a strengthened brand and a clear strategic focus, ISS is well-positioned to drive impact, create opportunities, and deliver specialised management services that support both businesses and communities across Africa.

    Read more: business solutions, ISS
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