TFG partners with PayJustNow for in-store payment flexibility

PayJustNow has partnered with TFG (The Foschini Group) to expand Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) functionality across more than 3,500 stores nationwide.

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The rollout enables customers to split purchases into three interest-free instalments at the till, with extended repayment terms of up to 12 months available as an interest-bearing option where applicable.

The integration spans more than 20 TFG brands, significantly broadening access to flexible payment options across fashion, jewellery, sportswear and homeware categories.

From payment option to retail strategy

As consumer behaviour shifts, payment methods are increasingly influencing purchasing decisions. What was once considered a convenience feature is now a strategic tool for retailers looking to drive conversion, basket size and customer loyalty.

“Consumers are under real pressure,” says Dean Hyde, chief operating officer at PayJustNow. “We are seeing people become far more deliberate about where and how they spend. Flexible instalments are not about spending more, they are about aligning payments with income cycles.”

By embedding PayJustNow directly at the point of sale, TFG is effectively bringing financial flexibility into the physical retail environment — a space traditionally dominated by card and cash transactions.

Scaling flexibility across a diverse retail portfolio

TFG’s extensive brand portfolio includes household names such as Foschini, Markham, Fabiani, JD Sports, American Swiss, Sportscene, Total Sports and @home, among others.

The addition of BNPL at scale across these brands introduces a consistent, structured payment alternative for millions of customers — regardless of category or price point.

For retailers, this level of integration not only enhances customer experience but also reduces friction at checkout, particularly for higher-value purchases.

The evolution of BNPL in South Africa

The partnership also reflects a broader maturation of the local BNPL market.

“There is a misconception that BNPL is impulsive,” Hyde explains. “In reality, it is increasingly being used as a budgeting tool. Fixed, transparent instalments give customers certainty — they know exactly what they owe and when it will be settled.”

This shift positions BNPL less as a credit substitute and more as a financial management tool; particularly relevant in a constrained economic environment where predictability and control are critical.

PayJustNow reports over 3.5 million registered users, with more than 100,000 new users joining monthly, and a footprint of over 12,000 retail points of presence, now expanded further through the TFG partnership.

Bringing financial infrastructure into store

A key implication of the rollout is the growing convergence between fintech and physical retail.

By enabling structured instalments at the till, without interest on short-term plans and without revolving balances, PayJustNow is effectively embedding financial infrastructure directly into the in-store experience.

“This is about accessibility and discipline,” says Hyde. “When customers can spread costs in a controlled, transparent way, they are better equipped to manage challenging months without compromising financial stability.”

The future of retail payments

As South Africa’s retail landscape continues to evolve, payment innovation is likely to play an increasingly central role in shaping customer behaviour.

The PayJustNow and TFG partnership highlights three key trends:

Flexibility as a value driver, not just a feature



In-store digital integration, bridging physical and fintech ecosystems



Responsible spending tools, replacing open-ended credit models

In this context, the future of retail payments will not be defined solely by speed or convenience, but by how effectively they empower consumers to spend with confidence, control and clarity.