V&A Waterfront builds on Makers Landing with new maker entrepreneur hub

A new Circular Maker Space has been launched at the Cape Town Cruise Terminal, backed by funding from the V&A Waterfront and operated by the Craft and Design Institute (CDI), as part of an effort to support South Africa’s growing creative and circular economy.

The space is intended to give designers, makers and creative entrepreneurs access to tools, networks and business support within one of Cape Town’s busiest commercial and tourism precincts.

Focus on circular making and small business growth

The initiative is designed to promote circular making, experimentation and enterprise development, while also strengthening access to markets for small creative businesses.

It forms part of a broader collaboration between the V&A Waterfront and CDI aimed at supporting inclusive economic growth and sustainability within the creative sector.

The Cruise Terminal location places the facility within an existing hub of creative and food-based enterprises, while also linking it to one of South Africa’s most visited destinations.

The V&A Waterfront receives more than 24 million visits annually.

Building on existing enterprise programmes

The Waterfront said the Circular Maker Space builds on its previous small business support initiatives, including Makers Landing and broader SMME incubation programmes.

CDI, which supports thousands of small businesses across South Africa, said the new space strengthens its ability to support makers at scale.

The organisation currently works with more than 8,600 small businesses nationwide.

Over the past decade, CDI has helped facilitate more than R200m in direct investment into local businesses and enabled an additional R420m in related investment, according to the organisation.

Role of public and private sector funding

The Jobs Fund, a long-term CDI partner, highlighted the role of blended public investment in supporting enterprise development.

It said the initiative demonstrates how sustained funding partnerships can help create long-term pathways for economic participation, particularly in emerging sectors such as the creative economy.

City of Cape Town officials also attended the launch, with support expressed for the role of the CDI in developing creative industries and supporting small business growth in the city.

Platform for national creative sector

CDI CEO Erica Elk said the Circular Maker Space is intended to operate as a national resource rather than a local facility.

She said the goal is to create a space where creators can experiment, collaborate and scale their businesses, with openness to broader partnerships across the sector.

CDI board chairperson Shado Twala said the initiative builds on a long-term legacy of supporting innovation and opportunity in the creative economy, while focusing on sustainability and future growth.

The Circular Maker Space is positioned as part of South Africa’s expanding creator economy, with an emphasis on combining sustainability, enterprise development and market access for small creative businesses.