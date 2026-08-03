V&A Waterfront expands Neighbourhood Awards to spotlight Cape Town's visitor economy

The V&A Waterfront is expanding its annual Neighbourhood Awards in 2026, broadening the programme to recognise the diverse businesses and people shaping one of South Africa's most significant tourism and commercial precincts.

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The move marks the first major evolution of the awards under newly appointed chief executive officer Graham Wood, whose hospitality background is helping steer the precinct towards an even stronger focus on visitor experience, collaboration and service excellence.

While previous editions centred largely on retail and food and beverage, this year's expanded programme acknowledges the wider ecosystem that powers the Waterfront, from hotels and attractions to marine businesses, office tenants and entrepreneurs.

Celebrating the full destination economy

The expansion reflects the growing role the V&A Waterfront plays in Cape Town's economy and tourism sector.

According to the precinct's latest economic contribution findings, the V&A Waterfront supports more than 83,000 jobs across South Africa while providing opportunities for 433 small and medium-sized enterprises. The precinct also attracts approximately 25 million visits annually, creating one of the country's largest and most valuable consumer and visitor markets.

For Wood, those numbers tell only part of the story.

"The Waterfront is known for its views and location, but that is not what brings it to life," he says.

"What people remember is how they were welcomed, where they stayed, what they ate, what surprised them, and how our precinct made them feel."

He believes that experience is created collectively rather than by any single attraction or retailer.

"That experience is not created by one operator or one attraction. It is created every day by hotels, restaurants, retailers, office tenants, attractions, marine businesses, entrepreneurs and service teams working together. That is why expanding these Awards matters."

A broader platform for recognition

For the first time, the Neighbourhood Awards will recognise businesses across six sectors:

Retail



Food and Beverage



Hotels



Office and Commercial



Marine and Industrial



Attractions and Small Businesses

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The broader scope acknowledges the Waterfront's evolution from a retail destination into a fully integrated mixed-use precinct where tourism, hospitality, commerce, leisure and enterprise intersect.

The awards programme will feature 24 awards across six categories, recognising areas including responsible business, destination advocacy, service excellence, innovative spaces, tenant performance and visitor experience.

Raising the bar for excellence

Wood says the awards are designed not only to celebrate outstanding businesses but also to establish a benchmark for the precinct's future.

"If we want to be the world's most inspiring waterfront neighbourhood, excellence cannot sit in our pockets," he says.

"It has to show up consistently in service, design, food, hospitality, sustainability, safety and the way businesses contribute to Cape Town. These Awards are about recognising that standard."

The expanded programme also reflects Wood's extensive hospitality experience and his ambition to strengthen the Waterfront's reputation as a globally competitive destination where exceptional service sits alongside world-class retail and tourism experiences.

Public participation returns

Award winners will be selected through a combination of tenant submissions, V&A Waterfront nominations and independent mystery shopper and diner assessments.

The programme will also once again include a People's Choice component, allowing visitors, residents and customers to vote for the businesses and experiences they believe deserve recognition.

The public voting element reinforces the Waterfront's emphasis on customer experience, ensuring visitors play a direct role in recognising businesses that consistently deliver exceptional service.

Supporting Cape Town's tourism economy

As tourism continues to recover and evolve, the V&A Waterfront remains one of the city's most important economic drivers, supporting thousands of jobs while providing a platform for entrepreneurs, hospitality businesses and established brands alike.

By expanding the Neighbourhood Awards, the precinct is recognising that memorable destinations are built through collective excellence rather than individual success, highlighting the businesses and people whose daily contributions help define Cape Town's global reputation.

Eligible V&A Waterfront businesses have until 13 August 2026 to submit entries, while the public will be invited to vote during the People's Choice phase before the winners are announced at the V&A Neighbourhood Awards dinner on 14 October 2026.

Enter the 2026 V&A Waterfront Neighbourhood Awards now!