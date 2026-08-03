From levy to leverage: Meat imports investing in a more efficient food system

When most people think about imported meat products, they think about what's on the supermarket shelf. Not many people think of the value chain that brought the meat to the shelf. Few realise that every shipment entering South Africa contributes towards something much bigger than the product itself.

Through the statutory levy paid by meat importers, the industry collectively invests in initiatives that strengthen South Africa's meat value chain, improve regulatory efficiency, support food security and create a more resilient trading environment.

Click here to read more about what a statutory levy is.

The statutory levy was approved in 2023 by the Department of Agriculture in terms of the Marketing of Agricultural Products Act, following an industry application demonstrating the need for coordinated investment in market development and trade efficiency. It is collected from importers and administered under National Agricultural Marketing Council (NAMC) oversight, ensuring that funds are used for agreed industry development purposes rather than individual commercial gain. In this way, the levy functions as a structured, transparent mechanism for collective industry investment in shared challenges and opportunities.

For the Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (AMIE), the statutory levy is not simply a compliance mechanism. It is an industry-funded investment that enables work no individual importer could undertake alone.

Improving the way trade works

South Africa's meat industry operates in an increasingly complex global environment. Animal disease outbreaks, changing sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) requirements, geopolitical uncertainty and supply chain disruptions all have the potential to interrupt trade and affect food availability.

During the past 4 years, levy funding enabled AMIE to work alongside government departments, regulators and international trading partners to address these challenges. This included supporting market access initiatives, engaging on veterinary certification, improving border processes and participating in industry structures that facilitate practical solutions to trade barriers.

These efforts are about far more than facilitating imports. They contribute to maintaining reliable supply chains, improving regulatory certainty and ensuring South African consumers continue to have access to affordable, high-quality animal protein.

Investing in smarter trade

Modern trade depends on efficient digital systems.

Levy funding has also supported initiatives such as the implementation of electronic certification (eCert) and advocacy for digital inspection systems that have the potential to reduce administrative delays, improve regulatory compliance and streamline import and export processes. While implementation remains ongoing, these investments represent an important step towards a more efficient trading environment.

Supporting evidence-based decision-making

Good policy requires good information.

The levy also enables technical research, regulatory analysis and trade intelligence that help businesses navigate changing global markets while supporting informed engagement with government. During the reporting period, AMIE expanded market intelligence available to members by incorporating official export data from major supplier countries, strengthening industry planning and evidence-based advocacy.

Building trust through credible information

Public understanding has become just as important as policy engagement.

Through initiatives such as ChickenFacts and the recently launched MeatFacts platform, levy funding supports independent, science-based consumer education on food safety, nutrition, trade, affordability and industry developments. These platforms have become trusted sources of factual information for consumers, journalists and industry stakeholders while helping to counter misinformation surrounding the meat sector.

Driving transformation through industry investment

The statutory levy also enables AMIE to invest in the future of South Africa's meat industry by supporting the development of emerging black meat traders. Through the AMIE Academy, the SME development programme provides coaching, practical industry exposure, and targeted skills development initiatives to help build the commercial, technical, and regulatory capabilities required to participate successfully in meat trade. By enabling traders to expand local market access, the opportunity to trade and scale up becomes a reality for historically disadvantaged entrepreneurs. Levy-funded transformation initiatives contribute to a more inclusive, representative and resilient industry—strengthening the sector's long-term competitiveness while supporting meaningful economic participation across the value chain.

A collective investment with collective benefits

The value of the statutory levy extends beyond the businesses that pay it.

By improving border efficiency, supporting science-based regulation, strengthening international trade relationships and promoting transparent public communication, levy-funded initiatives contribute to a stronger, more competitive meat industry that ultimately benefits consumers through greater supply reliability and food security.

The statutory levy demonstrates what industry collaboration can achieve. Rather than addressing challenges in isolation, importers collectively invest in solutions that strengthen the entire value chain.

In an increasingly uncertain global trading environment, that collective investment is helping build a meat industry that is more resilient, more efficient and better positioned to serve both businesses and South African consumers.



