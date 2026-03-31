Meat production in South Africa

South Africa has a well-developed livestock sector that produces beef, poultry, lamb, and pork. Poultry is, however, the most consumed meat in the country, accounting for more than half of total meat consumption due to its affordability. Despite the strength of the livestock sector, production challenges such as drought, high feed costs, and specifically disease outbreaks can reduce supply. These factors make it necessary for the country to import certain meat products to meet consumer demand.

Meat imports and domestic demands

South Africa imports significant amounts of poultry, particularly mechanically deboned meat (MDM) frozen chicken offal, and Frozen chicken portions. These imports mainly come from Brazil, the United States, and the European Union. These imports are crucial to help bridge the gap between local production and consumption, and when it comes to products like MDM, which is used in South Africa’s manufacturing industry to produce processed products, it is important to note that this product is not produced locally in sufficient quantities, thus making it a critical import element to sustain the South African meat processing industry.

Research by the Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy indicates that poultry imports increase when local production cannot meet consumer demand. Imports, therefore, play an important role in preventing shortages and maintaining the availability of affordable protein sources.

Chicken is especially important for low-income households, as it is often the most affordable meat option. Without imports, chicken prices could increase significantly, reducing many families' access to protein.

Meat exports and economic benefits

While South Africa imports large volumes of poultry, it also exports certain meat products, particularly beef and sheep meat. These exports are often sent to markets in Africa and the Middle East.

According to the AgBiz as quoted by Pres Cyril Ramaphosa, meat exports provide valuable income for the agricultural sector and support rural employment. Export markets encourage farmers to maintain high production standards and improve livestock management.

The role of trade in stabilising meat supply

Balanced imports and exports help stabilise the meat supply in several ways:

1. Ensuring the continuous availability of meat

Imports supplement domestic production when local supply declines due to drought, disease, or high production costs.

2. Keeping prices stable

When imports increase supply, they help prevent extreme price increases that would make meat unaffordable for consumers.

3. Supporting farmers and industry growth

Exports allow farmers to sell surplus production internationally, increasing income and encouraging investment in the livestock sector.

4. Protecting the food system from shocks

Livestock diseases such as Foot-and-Mouth Disease can disrupt production and export markets. Having access to imports ensures that the domestic supply remains stable during such disruptions.

Statistics on South African Meat Consumption

Meat consumption patterns in South Africa show that poultry dominates, followed by beef, pork, and sheep meat. These consumption trends help explain why imports - especially poultry - are important for maintaining food security.

According to agricultural statistics, poultry accounts for about 60% of total meat consumption in South Africa, making it the most widely consumed meat. Beef represents the second-largest share, followed by pork and sheep meat. (https://iej.org.za/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Food-System-Working-Paper-Beef-Industry.pdf?utm_source=chatgpt.com IEJ]])

Overall, South Africans consume around 65kg of meat per person annually, indicating that meat is a major part of the national diet. (Food Business Middle East & Africa)

The strong preference for poultry is mainly due to its affordability. Chicken is generally cheaper than red meat such as beef or lamb, making it the primary source of animal protein for many households. (Agri Exchange)

Because poultry consumption is so high, local production cannot meet demand. This is why imports - especially MDM Chicken Offal and frozen chicken portions - play an important role in maintaining a stable supply and keeping prices affordable.

These consumption trends highlight why balanced imports and exports are essential. Imports help meet the high demand for poultry, while exports of beef and other meats support the livestock industry and generate revenue for the economy.

Balanced meat imports and exports are essential for maintaining food security in South Africa. Imports - particularly poultry - help ensure that local demand for affordable protein is met, while exports of beef and lamb support farmers and contribute to economic growth. By managing trade effectively, South Africa can maintain stable meat supplies, protect its livestock industry, and ensure that consumers continue to have access to nutritious food.

Access The Meat Importers and Exporters of South Africa (AMIE)’s newsletter for March here: AMIE March Newsletter



