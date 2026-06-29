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Ramaphosa to co-chair Unesco education meeting in Paris
The visit follows an invitation from Unesco [United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation] director-general, Khaled El-Enany, to co-chair the Unesco High-Level Steering Committee on Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) on education, scheduled to take place at Unesco headquarters in Paris on 10 July 2026.
The high-level engagement will be followed by the Transforming Education Summit (TES) Stocktake, which will assess global progress in advancing inclusive and equitable quality education.
On 12 July, President Ramaphosa is expected to attend the 110th commemoration of the Battle of Delville Wood at the South African Memorial in Longueval, located approximately two hours from Paris.
The solemn commemoration will honour the bravery and sacrifice of South African soldiers who lost their lives during World War I.
Proceedings will include a wreath-laying ceremony and the unveiling of a Unesco plaque, marking the significance of the memorial and its enduring historical legacy.
President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by several Ministers and senior government officials.
Source: SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za