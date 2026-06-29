Ramaphosa to co-chair Unesco education meeting in Paris

President Cyril Ramaphosa will undertake a working visit to France from 10-12 July 2026, where he is expected to participate in key engagements focused on education and remembrance.

The visit follows an invitation from Unesco [United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation] director-general, Khaled El-Enany, to co-chair the Unesco High-Level Steering Committee on Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) on education, scheduled to take place at Unesco headquarters in Paris on 10 July 2026.

The high-level engagement will be followed by the Transforming Education Summit (TES) Stocktake, which will assess global progress in advancing inclusive and equitable quality education.

On 12 July, President Ramaphosa is expected to attend the 110th commemoration of the Battle of Delville Wood at the South African Memorial in Longueval, located approximately two hours from Paris.

The solemn commemoration will honour the bravery and sacrifice of South African soldiers who lost their lives during World War I.

Proceedings will include a wreath-laying ceremony and the unveiling of a Unesco plaque, marking the significance of the memorial and its enduring historical legacy.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by several Ministers and senior government officials.