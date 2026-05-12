Africa’s Travel Indaba opens with tourism growth in focus

Africa's Travel Indaba officially opened at the Durban International Convention Centre on Tuesday, 12 May, with government and tourism leaders positioning the sector as a key driver of economic growth, jobs and regional integration across Africa.

Source: Supplied

The opening ceremony brought together President Cyril Ramaphosa, Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Rev Musa Zondi and eThekwini Municipality Mayor Cyril Xaba.

Held under the theme “Unlimited Africa: Growing Africa’s Tourism Economy”, the event highlighted tourism’s role in investment, connectivity, infrastructure development and intra-African travel.

Tourism growth and visitor numbers

Ramaphosa said South Africa welcomed 10.5 million international visitors in 2025, describing it as a sign that global demand for travel to the country continues to strengthen.

“Tourism is more than a sector of the economy. It is a living expression of who we are as a people,” he said.

“It is significant that three-quarters of international arrivals come from the SADC region. This tells us something important: Africans are choosing Africa.”

Ramaphosa said South Africa was working with regional partners to advance the SADC Tourism UNIVISA, expand one-stop border posts and improve cross-border tourism routes.

He also highlighted visa reforms, including the Electronic Travel Authorisation system and Digital Nomad Visa aimed at improving accessibility for travellers.

Durban and KwaZulu-Natal tourism in focus

Xaba said Durban continued strengthening its tourism and events positioning through improved air connectivity, sports tourism and cruise tourism growth.

“We are proud that Durban is one of the host cities for the upcoming Cricket World Cup in 2027,” said Xaba.

“This is a major milestone that further confirms our city’s reputation as a globally competitive sporting destination.”

He said Durban had welcomed 27 cruise vessels and more than 4,000 international tourists since December 2025 through the Nelson Mandela Cruise Terminal.

According to Xaba, the city was also preparing to host the 46th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government in August.

Investment and tourism infrastructure projects

De Lille said tourism contributed 4.9% to South Africa’s GDP and supported 954,000 direct jobs according to Statistics South Africa’s latest Tourism Satellite Account.

“And with a record-breaking 10.5 million international arrivals in 2025, we are no longer speaking recovery we are speaking ‘growth’,” she said.

The minister highlighted several tourism-related investments and infrastructure projects across the country, including:

• The R24bn expansion of the V&A Waterfront

• R10.5bn investment in Winelands Airport

• The R2.1bn Club Med Beach & Safari resort in KwaZulu-Natal

She also referenced recent tourism infrastructure developments, including the upgraded Cape Agulhas Lighthouse precinct and the Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretation Centre in the Free State.

MICE and continental tourism growth

De Lille said South Africa continues expanding its meetings, incentives, conferences and events (MICE) sector.

According to the Minister, the South African National Convention Bureau submitted 100 international MICE bids during the 2025/26 financial year and secured 52 events.

“We are looking for sponsors and partners to journey with us in 2027,” she said, adding that Africa’s Travel Indaba would undergo a revamp next year.

Zondi described Africa’s Travel Indaba as one of KwaZulu-Natal’s most important tourism and economic platforms.

“It brings buyers, exhibitors, investors, airlines, tour operators, and media from across the world into our province, creating opportunities for growth, partnerships, and market access for our tourism businesses,” he said.

Pan-African tourism and connectivity emphasised

Ramaphosa said tourism growth across the continent depends on stronger regional integration and connectivity.

“Pan-Africanism is not only a political philosophy,” he said. “It is a driver of economic progress. It is the foundation of our shared prosperity.”

The President also pointed to growing airline seat capacity across Africa and increased travel demand from African and Asian markets as signs of strengthening tourism momentum across the continent.