Your journey just got simpler with ANEW and BLUU

ANEW Hotels & Resorts has entered an exciting new partnership with BLUU Car Rental, bringing together two local brands looking to open South Africa up to travellers. Connecting two important parts of the travel experience ANEW & BLUU aim to make your perfect travel experience more accessible and more affordable.

Travel often comes with too many moving parts. Accommodation, transport, timing and logistics all compete for attention, before a trip has even begun. This partnership is about taking that pressure away. ANEW and BLUU handle the details so guests can focus on enjoying quality stays at trusted hotels and resorts, and moving confidently between destinations in safe, reliable vehicles.

Corné Alberts, national marketing manager at ANEW Hotels & Resorts, says:

“Immediately, we're hoping to significantly increase the value to both BLUU & ANEW customers and integrate the booking process for transport and accommodation services, creating a simple and dependable way to travel locally.”

Nangamso Gxididi, national sales manager from BLUU Car Rental adds:

“Ultimately, the goal is simple. Less planning, fewer decisions and a smoother, more rewarding travel experience for our combined customers.”

For more details on the partnership, including booking information and benefits, visit anewhotels.com and bluucarrental.com .



