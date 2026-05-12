South Africa
Tourism Tourism
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

ANEW Hotels & ResortsJoe PublicSure Mithas TravelBushtecGrapevine CommunicationsGL events South Africa PTY (LTD)Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Your journey just got simpler with ANEW and BLUU

    ANEW Hotels & Resorts has entered an exciting new partnership with BLUU Car Rental, bringing together two local brands looking to open South Africa up to travellers. Connecting two important parts of the travel experience ANEW & BLUU aim to make your perfect travel experience more accessible and more affordable.
    Issued by ANEW Hotels & Resorts
    12 May 2026
    12 May 2026
    Your journey just got simpler with ANEW and BLUU

    Travel often comes with too many moving parts. Accommodation, transport, timing and logistics all compete for attention, before a trip has even begun. This partnership is about taking that pressure away. ANEW and BLUU handle the details so guests can focus on enjoying quality stays at trusted hotels and resorts, and moving confidently between destinations in safe, reliable vehicles.

    Corné Alberts, national marketing manager at ANEW Hotels & Resorts, says:
    “Immediately, we're hoping to significantly increase the value to both BLUU & ANEW customers and integrate the booking process for transport and accommodation services, creating a simple and dependable way to travel locally.”

    Your journey just got simpler with ANEW and BLUU

    Nangamso Gxididi, national sales manager from BLUU Car Rental adds:
    “Ultimately, the goal is simple. Less planning, fewer decisions and a smoother, more rewarding travel experience for our combined customers.”

    For more details on the partnership, including booking information and benefits, visit anewhotels.com and bluucarrental.com.

    Share this article
    ANEW Hotels & Resorts
    ANEW Hotels & Resorts is a proudly South African hospitality group, offering exceptional stays for business and leisure travellers. Experience more at www.anewhotels.com
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz