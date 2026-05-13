It started with one table...

The year was 2019, and I still remember our first Africa’s Travel Indaba, as ANEW Hotels & Resorts. We had one table, a lot of confidence, and a slightly overexcited sense of just being there…which felt like enough at the time.

Corné Alberts

Looking back the small stand was closer to an introduction than a statement. ANEW was still the new kid on the hospitality block, with only two properties in the portfolio. So, we did what small teams do best. We straightened brochures (more than necessary), and we smiled at people who were not looking for us just yet, but our energy carried us. It was not about being established, but about being present and connecting with people in an industry that values presence.

Back then, everything was fresh. Conversations had not yet become reunions. That sense of freedom and ambition, came from not having it all figured out, and it pushed us to want to more.

Then, everything went quiet in a way none of us planned.

With the cancellation of Africa’s Travel Indaba in 2020 and 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the industry moved into a different phase. Meetings moved online, diaries filled up, and everyone became, at times a bit less human…without meaning to.

It worked, but it changed the heartbeat of our industry, and these industry events, like Indaba, suffered greatly. There were no longer unplanned conversations, no prerequisite afternoon glass of wine, no brief exchanges in the canteen queue, which often turned out to be the most productive of the day.

Everything became too structured, and in that our South African hospitality identity, was completely lost.

When Indaba finally returned in 2022 it was noticeable how quickly people found their connection groove again. Conversations overlapped, laughter returned and formality subsided. It felt like a return to something familiar and alive!

Indaba is not just a place for meetings, but an annual reunion of industry peers. Like any reunion, energy builds exponentially, conversations multiply, and ideas evolve quickly. The place remains the same, and the vibe amplifies what is familiar.

Since that first table, at our initial Indaba, ANEW has grown from just two properties in 2019, to 19 properties across five provinces, today. That growth can be traced back to early morning conversations at Indaba, which gradually evolved into enduring partnerships and trusted relationships.

Along the way, patient investment in the right locations and teams resulted in several ANEW properties being regraded from 3-to 4-star establishments. These improvements were rooted at Indaba conversations and connections.

Since the first Indaba, our single table has evolved into a multi-story stand, and we’ve had the honour of receiving the Large Green Stand award twice! We value this recognition, not because of size but because it reflects our growth as a company and for playing a part in our South African hospitality eco-system.

At ANEW we love the Indaba! It continues to be a place where the industry meets face-to-face. It remains busy, and at times even slightly chaotic, but it creates space for conversations that truly matter. The value is not in how big any stand is but in how openly people engage and willing to take a chance to work together.

I still take every meeting I can during Indaba, not to fill a schedule but because experience has shown that meaningful progress often comes from unplanned conversations. Looking back at that first table it did what it needed to do. It brought us into the room.

One of the most important things we continue to see at Africa’s Travel Indaba is that opportunity is not defined by size or visibility. It exists across every stand and every conversation. Smaller teams and larger groups all share the same space and the same chance to connect. What matters most is how people engage when they are present, and how those conversations flow afterwards. This flow impacts our tourism and hospitality industry as well as the country we absolutely love to represent. This is what keeps Indaba alive!

Industry friends, new and old, come and connect with me and the ANEW team, at Africa’s Travel Indaba from 12 to 14 May 2026, at stand ICC4 1912, to help write the next chapter.



