Iconic Garden Route resort secures 4-star grading after major refurbishment

ANEW Resort Wilderness Garden Route has been awarded a four-star grading by the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa. The property has been part of Wilderness since the early 1900s and joined the ANEW Hotels & Resorts portfolio, on 1 October 2025. It has, over the decades, welcomed both local and international travellers to the region over many years.

The grading follows a focused period of refurbishment aimed at refreshing the property, with aesthetic improvements playing an important role alongside practical upgrades.

Says general manager, Brandon Schafli: “This was not about changing the character of the hotel. It was about putting investment into the right places in this landmark property. The rooms have been updated, but the biggest shift is in the public spaces, especially the reception, circulation areas, the Loerie restaurant and bar, and the new stunning new modern lounge overlooking the Wilderness common. It now feels more open and more connected to the area. Modern, but still paying homage to its legacy, and ensuring it continues to support tourism and jobs in Wilderness.”

Latest official data shows that South Africa has attracted a record 10,5 million international arrivals in 2025, up nearly 18% on 2024 and above pre-pandemic figures, with continued growth from regional and long-haul markets. These figures underline sustained demand, especially with the Garden Route benefiting from both domestic and international travel patterns across peak and shoulder seasons.

Says Schafli: “With that demand and continued interest in mind, the Garden Route has consistently shown its staying power, and this property remains part of what keeps the region competitive as a travel destination. With these upgrades now in place, the property will continue to deliver consistent guest experiences while supporting tourism in Wilderness. For a group like ANEW, recognising that value and investing in it reflects confidence in the long-term future of this region.”

He concludes: “So far, the feedback has been extremely positive, with new visitors discovering the property and returning guests recognising the care that has gone into the refurbishment. The property now meets all the requirements of a four-star grading, while still retaining its character and sense of place.”

This 151-room historical property is situated just 15km from George Airport and features a range of amenities including the The Loerie Restaurant and bar, the Hydro Spa & Wellness Centre, two swimming pools, a bowling green, tennis and squash courts, padel courts, putt-putt, as well as conference facilities catering for up to 300 delegates.

For more information, go to www.anewhotels.com.



