Dynamic SA hospitality group launches new HR Intern Programme

Are you passionate about Human Resources and curious about the hospitality industry? Are you a recent graduate or studying HR, Industrial Psychology, Learning & Development, or a related field?

ANEW Hotels & Resorts’ new HR Intern Programme offers the perfect opportunity to kickstart your career in Human Resources while making a meaningful contribution to employee development across South Africa’s hospitality sector. This hands-on programme is designed to give interns practical experience in HR, with a strong focus on Learning & Development.

Two selected interns based in Centurion, Gauteng, will gain hands-on experience in training design and delivery, course creation, e-learning, the use of AI tools in learning, and administrative support. They will coordinate schedules, support employee skills development, maintain training records, and contribute to instructional design projects. They will do all of this while building a solid foundation for a career in HR and Learning & Development.

The programme also provides mentorship from experienced HR professionals and opportunities to expand professional networks across ANEW Hotels & Resorts.

The internship will run for a minimum of six months, with the possibility to extend up to twelve months based on performance and business needs.

Prospective applicants should be studying towards a degree, or have recently completed a diploma or degree in an associated field, and understand human resources principles, be digitally literate, proficient in Microsoft Office, and enthusiastic about learning

Prospective candidates can apply for the HR Intern Programme by visiting ANEW’s website, and navigate towards the Careers page for the listing.

Applications are now open until 15 October 2025, when shortlisting and reviewing will begin, and the internship is set to officially start on 3 November 2025. Applicants should submit their CV along with a short video explaining why they are excited about HR and employee development.

This is a unique chance to gain real-world HR experience in a fast-paced hospitality environment, whilst growing both personally and professionally. If you’re ready to take the first step in your HR career and make an impact in the hospitality sector, this programme is definitely the place to start.



