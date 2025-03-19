Tourism Hospitality
    Tourism Hospitality

    ANEW clinches 2nd consecutive gold for sustainability stand at Africa’s Travel Indaba

    ANEW Hotels & Resorts has been awarded gold in the Green Stand Award category at Africa’s Travel Indaba 2025, marking the second consecutive year the group has received top honours for sustainability-led exhibition design.
    Issued by ANEW Hotels & Resorts
    22 May 2025
    22 May 2025
    ANEW clinches 2nd consecutive gold for sustainability stand at Africa's Travel Indaba

    Partnering once again with stand builders ExpoGuys, ANEW brought its eco-conscious vision to life in the large stand category (50sqm and above), impressing judges with its strong reuse ethos, material repurposing, and commitment to reducing environmental impact.

    Elements from Africa’s Travel Indaba 2024 were successfully reimagined for the 2025 event, having also featured at Meetings Africa 2025 earlier this year. The stand incorporated recycled flooring structures, aluminium frameworks, reused PST panels, and eco-solvent printed fabric banners. Furniture and AV equipment were repurposed from existing stock, while a modular layout and LED lighting supported energy efficiency and reduced transport requirements.

    ANEW clinches 2nd consecutive gold for sustainability stand at Africa&#x2019;s Travel Indaba
    ANEW clinches 2nd consecutive gold for sustainability stand at Africa&#x2019;s Travel Indaba

    In a creative touch, previously used banners and cushion covers were transformed into reusable shopping bags, which were gifted to loyal ANEW clients attending the show. Natural Spanish moss added to the design, offering a decorative yet sustainable feature known for its air-purifying qualities.

    In line with ANEW’s broader Environmental Sustainability Policy, the stand minimised the use of printed materials by integrating digital QR codes for product information and ANEW Rewards sign-ups. Efforts were also made to eliminate plastic across the hospitality setup as much as possible.

    ANEW clinches 2nd consecutive gold for sustainability stand at Africa&#x2019;s Travel Indaba

    “This award highlights our practical commitment to sustainability across everything we do,” says Alan Campbell, sales and marketing director at ANEW Hotels & Resorts. “We’re not just talking about responsible tourism but we’re actively building it into every interaction, every activation, and every touchpoint.”

    This win builds on ANEW’s growing position as a hospitality brand leading by example through deliberate efforts towards responsible tourism, with ongoing group-wide initiatives focused on reducing energy and water consumption, minimising waste, and promoting sustainable travel experiences across its portfolio.

    sustainability, Anew Hotels & Resorts
    ANEW Hotels & Resorts
    ANEW Hotels & Resorts is a proudly South African hospitality group, offering exceptional stays for business and leisure travellers. Experience more at www.anewhotels.com
