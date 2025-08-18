Subscribe & Follow
AfDB launches RASME for Namibia project management
The African Development Bank-financed project kicked off with three days of in-person training for the Project Management Units, from Wednesday, 6 August 2025, to Friday, 8 August 2025 which was followed by an official launch hosting personnel from the African Development Bank as well as the Namibia Agricultural Mechanization and Seed Improvement project.
Also in attendance were dignitaries from the Development Bank of Namibia, the Namibia Transport Infrastructure Improvement project, the City of Otjiwarongo Wastewater Treatment and Solid Waste Management project, the Water Sector Support Programme, and the Tax Administration Technical Assistance project.
Streamlining project evaluation
The RASME initiative marks a major shift in how development projects are monitored and evaluated across Africa. It harnesses digital technology to capture real-time project data directly from implementation sites, removing traditional barriers that have long hindered effective oversight.
Built on the robust Kobo Toolbox platform – an open-source ICT solution developed by the Harvard Humanitarian Initiative – RASME tackles critical challenges in project monitoring, particularly in regions facing security concerns, logistical constraints, or accessibility issues. The platform improves transparency and accountability while streamlining data collection.
Already operational in 37 African countries, with over 1,880 people trained, the Remote Appraisal, Supervision, Monitoring and Evaluation initiative has generated more than 56,252 data submissions.
African Development Bank’s Corporate IT department spearheads the technical deployment, collaborating closely with the World Bank’s GEMS and Kobo Toolbox teams to ensure seamless integration across participating countries.
Driving inclusive growth
Michael Humavindu, executive director at Namibia’s Ministry of Finance, commended the initiative. He said: “AfDB RASME IT solution comes at an opportune time as it uses new information and communication technologies to optimise the collection, analysis, and management of data within the framework of the preparation, evaluation, and supervision of projects funded by the Bank."
In his opening remarks, principal regional co-ordinator at the African Development Bank, Fidelis Mnyanyi, said: "The Bank remains committed to supporting inclusive growth in Namibia through effective implementation and oversight of development projects aligned with our High-5 priorities.
"RASME will enhance how we collect, verify, and use project data, enabling faster decision-making, stronger supervision, and more visible results on the ground.”
Source: African Press Organisation
