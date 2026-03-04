Rocket Creative achieves "Double-28" milestone: A 56-year legacy of symmetry and innovation

This February, Rocket Creative Design & Display officially entered its 28th year of operations. For founder, CEO, and creative head, Rich Nilson, the anniversary carries a unique personal symmetry: having founded the agency at the age of 28, he has now spent exactly half of his 56 years building one of South Africa’s most resilient and creative powerhouses.

Since its inception in 1998, Rocket Creative has evolved from a boutique design house into a premier manufacturer of bespoke display and brand activation solutions. The "28 + 28 " milestone represents a rare intersection of seasoned industry experience and the "funky," high-energy DNA that first defined the company.

"The math is simple, but the journey has been anything but," says Rich Nilson. "Starting the business at 28, I had the hunger and the vision. Now, at 56, that same hunger is backed by nearly three decades of structural expertise, client trust, and a deep understanding of the South African retail landscape. We’ve reached a 'sweet spot' where our heritage enables our future."

A legacy of high-impact collaboration

Over the last 28 years, Rocket Creative has become a staple for brands looking to disrupt the status quo. The company consistently executes high-profile collaborations with blue-chip agencies and global giants, for brands including Canon, Savanna, Sony, Philips, Heineken, Logitech, Samsung, Liqui Moly, Coca-Cola and Soundcore . These partnerships showcase the agency's unique ability to execute large-scale, high-visibility campaigns with technical precision and creative flair.

The vision for the next era

The "Double-28" anniversary comes at a pivotal moment. As Rocket Creative moves into its next chapter—marked by a transition to stunning new premises in Linbro, Johannesburg , and the addition of hyper-talented new team members—the focus remains on aggressive growth and the modernisation of its manufacturing processes.

"We aren't just celebrating longevity; we’re celebrating evolution," Rich continues. "The industry is changing, and so are we. Whether it's through our signature innovative aesthetics or our commitment to high-impact brand storytelling, we are positioning Rocket Creative for a future that is as bold as the day we started."

About Rocket Creative Design & Display

Founded in 1998 in Johannesburg, Rocket Creative is a leading South African agency specialising in the design and manufacture of innovative display, merchandising, and brand activation solutions. Known for its "funky" design edge and structural excellence, the company serves a diverse portfolio of blue-chip local and international brands, transforming vision into three-dimensional reality.

