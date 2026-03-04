Trending
Rocket Creative achieves "Double-28" milestone: A 56-year legacy of symmetry and innovation
Since its inception in 1998, Rocket Creative has evolved from a boutique design house into a premier manufacturer of bespoke display and brand activation solutions. The "28 + 28" milestone represents a rare intersection of seasoned industry experience and the "funky," high-energy DNA that first defined the company.
"The math is simple, but the journey has been anything but," says Rich Nilson. "Starting the business at 28, I had the hunger and the vision. Now, at 56, that same hunger is backed by nearly three decades of structural expertise, client trust, and a deep understanding of the South African retail landscape. We’ve reached a 'sweet spot' where our heritage enables our future."
A legacy of high-impact collaboration
Over the last 28 years, Rocket Creative has become a staple for brands looking to disrupt the status quo. The company consistently executes high-profile collaborations with blue-chip agencies and global giants, for brands including Canon, Savanna, Sony, Philips, Heineken, Logitech, Samsung, Liqui Moly, Coca-Cola and Soundcore. These partnerships showcase the agency's unique ability to execute large-scale, high-visibility campaigns with technical precision and creative flair.
The vision for the next era
The "Double-28" anniversary comes at a pivotal moment. As Rocket Creative moves into its next chapter—marked by a transition to stunning new premises in Linbro, Johannesburg, and the addition of hyper-talented new team members—the focus remains on aggressive growth and the modernisation of its manufacturing processes.
"We aren't just celebrating longevity; we’re celebrating evolution," Rich continues. "The industry is changing, and so are we. Whether it's through our signature innovative aesthetics or our commitment to high-impact brand storytelling, we are positioning Rocket Creative for a future that is as bold as the day we started."
About Rocket Creative Design & Display
Founded in 1998 in Johannesburg, Rocket Creative is a leading South African agency specialising in the design and manufacture of innovative display, merchandising, and brand activation solutions. Known for its "funky" design edge and structural excellence, the company serves a diverse portfolio of blue-chip local and international brands, transforming vision into three-dimensional reality.
Media contact:
- Name: Rich Nilson
- Title: CEO
- Email: rich@rocketcreative.co.za
- Phone: +27 (11) 262 4698
- Website: www.rocketcreative.co.za
- FB - www.facebook.com/rocket.creative.design.display
- IG - www.instagram.com/rocket.creative.design.display
- LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/rocket-creative-design-&-display
