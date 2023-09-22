Rocket Creative goes solar for sustainable client services

Following its recent 25-year anniversary and expansion to larger premises to accommodate its growth, Rocket Creative Design & Display is excited to announce its full conversion to solar energy.

This eco-friendly move ensures uninterrupted service delivery and production of products for their valued clients while aligning with their commitment to the environment.

“As we’re fully aware, operating a business in South Africa with the range of challenges one faces is not for the faint of heart. The only way for us to continue to deliver dependably for our clientele was to invest in our future”, explained Richard Nilson, Rocket Creative’s founder and managing director.

He added: “Our investment in solar power enables us to guarantee uninterrupted service delivery during planned load shedding and unplanned disruptions. We are also reducing our carbon footprint and making sustainability our responsibility. Going solar significantly benefits our operation, clients, and the environment.”

This shift underscores Rocket Creative’s continual dedication to innovation, quality, and sustainability, assuring clients of eco-friendly, dependable design and display solutions.

For further information on Rocket Creative’s innovative product offering, please visit their website, email your inquiry here, or call the Client Service Team @ +27(11) 262 4698.