Shannon Henning appointed MD at PR Worx

PR Worx has appointed Shannon Henning as its new managing director.

Formal step-up

The move is aimed at sharpening its leadership edge as it seeks to scale into high-growth markets abroad and capture new opportunities.

Henning has been with PR Worx for 15 years, and has worked closely beside CEO and founder Madelain Roscher for much of her career. Over the past few years, she has headed up PR Worx’s crisis communications, government relations, and client portfolios for high-net-worth individuals, delivering strategic counsel to some of South Africa’s most well-known names.

She has now formally stepped into the managing director role to lead the agency’s day-to-day operations, oversee client service delivery, and accelerate innovation across its service lines.

Roscher, who remains CEO, will focus on strategic growth and business development, including rolling out advanced stage plans to expand PR Worx’s continental presence, with new offices outside of South Africa’s borders. “I couldn’t hand over the reins of an agency I built from the ground up to just anyone,” she says.

“Shannon has been my right hand for many years, and she’s more than proven that she’s ready to help lead our business into its next chapter. She’s a natural leader with the confidence and instincts that this role demands, and she’s smart, fearless, and results-driven - which is exactly what PR Worx is all about.

“So, while my focus is shifting more towards bringing our successful model to new markets, I have absolute faith in her to keep driving excellence at home, and to ensure that PR Worx keeps setting the gold standard for our industry and the continent.”

Seasoned businesswoman

Henning is both a seasoned public relations professional and an entrepreneur and businesswoman in her own right. In 2024, inspired by her passion for problem-solving, she founded MamasTouch, a company that produces weighted sleeping suits for young children, which runs as an independent business.

She was also named Best Up-And-Coming Public Relations Professional by the PRISA PRISM Awards, and was honoured as Woman of the Year: Youth Ambassador – achievements that speak to her drive, strategic acumen, and proven leadership abilities in both business and marketing communications.

As a stalwart of the agency, she has helped PR Worx to build its reputation as a trendsetting PR and marketing firm that doesn’t shy away from complex narratives, high-stakes reputational challenges, or national campaign rollouts. The agency has partnered with a diverse portfolio of major brands and high-profile clients across nearly every industry imaginable – from mining giants like Anglo American and medical leaders such as Novartis, to financial powerhouses like MasterCard and WesBank, cutting-edge tech firms like Samsung, and even beloved snack brands like Doritos.

Over the past several years, it has won over 100 industry awards, including accolades for crisis communications, business-to-business, consumer PR, NGO campaigns, publications, and PR campaign of the year, with Henning personally spearheading several of its most celebrated and high-impact campaigns.

Henning says that she is excited to continue building on the strong foundation of trust, and outstanding track record for strategic implementation that have made PR Worx a powerhouse for more than two decades.

“PR Worx has been named Africa’s Best on multiple occasions. We take on clients and causes that we believe in, we move quickly, and we emphasise delivering results. For years, I’ve had the privilege of doing this alongside Madelain, learning from one of the most respected leaders in our field - someone who is quite literally known as the ‘PR Guru’,” she notes.

“Now, as managing director, I’m extremely proud to be leading such an incredible, award-winning team as we set our sights even higher, both as an agency and on behalf of our clients.”

Roscher adds that Henning’s leadership is the perfect match for where PR Worx is headed.

“This is an exciting time for PR Worx. We’re growing. We’re evolving. And with Shannon at the helm, I can dedicate my time to strengthening relationships with our larger clients, building new partnerships, expanding our footprint, and taking our brand onto an even bigger stage. Shannon is the right leader for our next chapter, and I look forward to sharing many more announcements on behalf of PR Worx soon.”