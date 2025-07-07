New head of video entertainment for SABC

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced the appointment of Maijang Mpherwane as group executive: Video Entertainment, effective 01 August 2025.

Mpherwane is a highly experienced broadcaster and executive leader. Source: Supplied.

Experience

He previously held a number of senior positions at the SABC, including commissioning editor, assistant programmes manager (SABC 1), head of SABC 1, and general manager: General Entertainment Channels. During this period, he oversaw significant achievements, including the launch of flagship productions such as Uzalo and Skeem Saam, and led SABC1’s return as South Africa’s most-watched television channel.

Beyond the SABC, Mr Mpherwane served as head of the media and audio-visual strategic business unit at the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), where he managed a substantial media investment portfolio and drove the success of landmark projects such as Cape Town Film Studios and CNBC Africa.

His leadership experience also extends to the broader creative industry. He was a council member for the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) from 1 December 2020 to 12 August 2024, appointed by the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, and served for three years on the Film Incentive Adjudication Panel, overseeing the approval of qualifying local and international productions for the Department’s rebate programme.

Lungile Binza, the SABC’s chief operations officer, stated: “Mr Mpherwane’s extensive expertise in content strategy, public broadcasting, media financing, and regulatory oversight positions him to lead the Video Entertainment division with innovation, integrity, and strategic vision. The Board, executive management, and staff are confident that he will continue to drive the growth and success of our Video Entertainment Portfolio.”

Contribution

Binza also expressed appreciation to Lala Tuku, who served as acting group executive: video entertainment from 16 February 2024 until 31 July 2025: “We would also like to thank Ms Lala Tuku for stepping in over the past months. During this period, the division successfully launched new titles such as Amalanga Awafani and expanded its general entertainment slate with shows like The Glow Up, Instapreneurs and B’Dazzled with Bonang.

She played an important role in supporting the collective efforts of the team to drive content delivery and maintain operational stability during this transition. We are grateful for her commitment and contribution, as we now welcome Mr Mpherwane to lead the division into its next phase.”

Mpherwane holds a BA in Dramatic Art from the University of the Witwatersrand, a Postgraduate Diploma in Management Practice, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business. As part of his MBA, he completed an international exchange programme at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, where he specialised in Game Theory, Market Research, and Leadership.