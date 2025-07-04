SuperSport pioneers Africa's first 24-hour women's sports channel

SuperSport has announced it will be the first African broadcaster to launch a dedicated 24-hour women’s sports channel, in partnership with the All Women’s Sport Network (AWSN).

The channel officially launched during South Africa's Women's Month. Source: Supplied.

Robust offering

Having launched on 01 August, AWSN is now available as a fully produced live stream only feed on DStv Stream, Channel 244, accessible to viewers on the Access package across South Africa and the rest of Africa.

AWSN includes over 2,500 hours of live women's sports annually and a robust offering of on-demand programming.

Viewers will gain access to premier competitions and leagues such as Athletes Unlimited Softball; the FIBA 3×3 women’s basketball series WS; 3XBA, a 3x3 basketball series featuring standout WNBA and NCAA talent; WNBL basketball; OBOS Damallsvenskan professional women’s soccer; WFA tackle football; ECCU Cricket; DGPT Disc Golf Pro Tour; roller derby, and much more.

The channel offers fans a front-row seat to follow the world's top female athletes and teams in action.

This partnership with AWSN is a major "Here for Her" initiative for SuperSport.

All Women’s Sports Network is a global sports television network dedicated exclusively to women’s sports, available in 65 countries and reaching over 2 billion people.

Rectify imbalance

Co-founded by entertainment icon Whoopi Goldberg and Jungo TV, AWSN offers live women’s sports matches and games from some of the biggest leagues in the world, including Athletes Unlimited, FIBA, 3XBA, WNBL, OBOS Damallsvenskan; WFA; ECCU; and DGPT Disc Golf Pro Tour.

The overarching goal of AWSN is to rectify the imbalance in sport representation, championing the cause of female athletes by providing them with a major television platform to shine on – a mission perfectly aligned with SuperSport’s vision.

First launched in 2023 during a landmark year for female athletes, "Here for Her" returns with a bolder focus on passion, power, and performance, delivering exciting, personality-driven content.

In 2023, SuperSport broke global barriers by becoming the first broadcaster to produce the Netball World Cup, staged in South Africa, with an unprecedented all-female 120-member production crew. This historic achievement underscored our commitment to elevating women in sports, both on and off the pitch.

Commitment

"At SuperSport, we are deeply committed to fostering an environment where female athletes can thrive and where women in sport, across all roles, are celebrated and empowered," says Rendani Ramovha, CEO of SuperSport.

"The launch of AWSN, coupled with our 'Here for Her' initiatives and the incredible talent we showcase, underscores our unwavering dedication to supporting female athletes and ensuring their stories and achievements inspire generations to come. This is more than just broadcasting; it's about building a legacy."

George Chung, CEO of the All Women's Sports Network (AWSN), expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration with SuperSport.

“Partnering with SuperSport to bring AWSN’s live television programming to Africa is a transformative moment for our network and for the global growth of women’s sports,” said Chung.

“This expansion isn’t just about entering a new market.” Chung continued. “It’s about building sustained, global growth for women’s sports and creating access to, and visibility of, world-class female athletes for young women to become deeply inspired, dream bigger and work harder to achieve success on and off the field.”