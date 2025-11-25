Birkenstock steps into JHB's retail scene with new Rosebank store

The growth of Birkenstock in South Africa continues with the opening of its new store at The Zone @ Rosebank. This strengthens the brand’s presence in Gauteng and brings its footwear offering into one of Johannesburg’s most vibrant lifestyle destinations.

Image supplied

The new Rosebank store spans 53.65m2 and reflects the brand’s warm, natural aesthetic. Designed with high-quality finishes, natural textures, and a lush plant wall, the space offers an inviting environment that encourages a relaxed and considered shopping experience.

Positioned within a dynamic retail and cultural district, the store benefits from strong visibility alongside restaurants, boutiques, and entertainment venues.

Founded in 1774, Birkenstock is one of the world’s longest-standing footwear brands, recognised for its heritage of craftsmanship, orthopaedic expertise, and commitment to quality.

Each pair is crafted with premium, responsibly sourced materials and features the brand’s iconic contoured footbed – a design that has remained central to its identity for over 250 years.

Birkenstock’s rich heritage in crafting timeless footwear is reflected in the Rosebank store, where customers are invited to immerse themselves in the brand’s world.

The space celebrates centuries of shoemaking tradition and the brand’s enduring philosophy: to support natural movement and enable walking as nature intended. Here, iconic silhouettes and contemporary updates come together to showcase the evolution of comfort, quality, and longevity across generations.

As the brand continues to expand its presence in South Africa, customers can look forward to easier access to its core and seasonal collections.