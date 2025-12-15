Transnet’s performance is on an upward trajectory

Transnet’s interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2025 reflect an improved financial performance, driven by higher volumes across the business, which boosted revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), while reducing the loss for the period.

Source: Reuters

This is according to Transnet’s interim results, which were released on Friday, 12 December.

“Transnet’s volume performance has been on an upward trajectory since the 2024 financial year, “Transnet group chief executive, advocate Michelle Phillips, said.

According to the interim results, revenue for the reporting period increased by 8.8% to R45.2bn (2024: R41.5bn), in line with an increase in rail, container and petroleum volumes and weighted average tariff increases in the port and pipeline businesses.

“The company continues to show sustained improvements, as the rail volume performance is higher than the prior period, reflecting an increase of 4.4% to 81.4 mt (2024: 78.0 mt).

“Performance improvements are evident through increased tonnage throughput, with the financial month of September 2025 recording an annual high of 14.8 mt, the highest month performance achieved since the 2022 financial year, despite the annual maintenance shutdown affecting manganese volumes. This resulted in a 17.7% improvement in the reported net loss of R1.8bn (2024: R2.2bn),” Phillips said.

She said the company will leverage private sector participation (PSP) to improve efficiency and fund capital investment requirements.

“Transnet remains committed to its role in supporting South Africa’s economic recovery and is focused on delivering efficient, world-class logistics services for the benefit of the country.

“Projects focused on improving rolling stock availability and the rail infrastructure condition will be prioritised while building on improved efficiencies. The acquisition of key port equipment has gained significant momentum, contributing to notable performance improvements within the port business.

“The board and management continue to implement the Reinvent for Growth Strategy, and direct significant focus on resolving operational challenges to ensure that the tangible gains made thus far are translated into sustainable profitability,” Phillips said.

Theft, vandalism and security incidents continue to pose a challenge to the business, and Transnet, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, will continue to address this matter.