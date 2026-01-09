South Africa
HR Youth Employment
    Unemployed youth urged to apply for YearBeyond Programme opportunities

    The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) is inviting young people across the province to apply for opportunities within the YearBeyond Programme.
    9 Jan 2026
    9 Jan 2026
    Image source: rawpixel.com from
    Image source: rawpixel.com from Freepik

    YearBeyond is a youth service partnership that includes government, the National Youth Development Agency, donors, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

    Nationwide opportunities for 'YeBoneers'

    The programme, originally initiated in the Western Cape, is now a national initiative that provides unemployed youth aged 18 to 25 with meaningful work experience and a pathway to further studies or employment.

    Running from 7 January to 13 February 2026, the #SayYeBo campaign invites young people to apply for a year of structured service – gaining valuable skills and experience while contributing positively to their communities.

    Through YearBeyond, young people, known as “YeBoneers”, are placed in education and community-based programmes that respond to real needs.

    These include learner support in schools, early childhood development, libraries and reading initiatives, youth well-being and social-emotional learning programmes, play-based activities, and broader social cohesion work.

    Practical work experience

    Speaking about the campaign this week, Western Cape MEC of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, said the initiative aims to address youth unemployment.

    “Through the YearBeyond programme, we are creating meaningful pathways for young people who may be uncertain about their next steps. The programme provides an opportunity to gain a year’s practical experience, improve their CV and gain important skills which will help them to access future employment opportunities as employees or employers.”

    Mackenzie said the provincial government wants to offer the youth a hand up to help them take the next steps towards becoming independent, thriving adults.

    “Programmes like this give young people options. Without this, many young people might end up in gangs or on the street. I’m proud of this programme in that it provides a pathway to independence and employment,” Mackenzie added.

    Confidence and skills development

    The MEC also highlighted that YearBeyond reflects the Western Cape Government’s commitment to hope, optimism and practical pathways for youth, offering young people the chance to gain experience, build confidence and develop skills that support their transition into work or further study.

    “It is part of our responsibility to give young people the best possible chance to succeed in life – empowering them to uplift their families and make meaningful contributions to their communities,” said Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

    The Premier believes that YearBeyond is a vital investment in the potential of young people, equipping them with the skills and knowledge they need to secure jobs and thrive, ultimately playing an active role in our economy.

    “I urge young people to take full advantage of this incredible programme,” he said.

    Young people who are interested in applying are encouraged to:

    • Create or update their profile on www.sayouth.mobi.
    • Ensure their address details are correct and up to date.
    • Log in to the SAYouth.mobi platform and search for YearBeyond.
    • Open the opportunity card for their municipality and apply.
    • Select all 2026 YearBeyond programmes that interest them.

    For more information on qualification criteria, visit: https://www.yearbeyond.org/apply-1.

    Applications close on 13 February 2026.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
