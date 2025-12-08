South Africa
    MTN backs Afrika Tikkun’s new Digital Skills Hub in Diepsloot

    MTN SA Foundation provided support for Afrika Tikkun’s new Digital Skills Hub in Diepsloot, Johannesburg. The hub features 55 digital workstations and will serve as a central training site for the MTN Skills Academy.
    8 Dec 2025
    8 Dec 2025
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    With South Africa’s youth unemployment rate remaining above 44% and 70% of future jobs requiring digital skills, the Afrika Tikkun Digital Skills Hub aims to prepare young people for a fast-changing, AI-driven economy.

    Township-based digital inclusion

    The initiative directly supports national priorities such as the Youth Employment Intervention and the National Digital and Future Skills Strategy, positioning Diepsloot youth as active contributors to South Africa’s digital transformation agenda.

    Diepsloot, home to over 350,000 residents, faces high unemployment rates and limited access to technology.

    In the past three months alone, Afrika Tikkun has trained over 600 unemployed young people in digital literacy, job readiness and technical skills, demonstrating strong demand for opportunities in the digital economy.

    “The real heroes of today are the young people of Diepsloot and the dedicated Afrika Tikkun team who walk this journey with them every day,” said Nompilo Morafo, MTN group chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer.

    “We are honoured to support a partnership that uplifts communities from within.

    “Diepsloot is showing South Africa what is possible when youth are equipped, empowered and given a platform to succeed.”

    Young people will gain access to courses in digital literacy, coding, website development, data analytics, digital marketing and workplace competencies, skills aligned to high-growth sectors.

    Marian Claite, COO at Afrika Tikkun, addressed the audience and stated that “the greatest contribution one can make is helping another person reach their full potential without expecting financial reward or recognition.

    “The true reward lies in celebrating the growth, success, and advancement of others.

    “The Digital Skills Hub will enable this kind of impact by equipping our youth with skills and guiding them toward opportunities that might otherwise have been out of reach.

    “We are proud and humbled to partner with MTN on this meaningful initiative.”

    The hub represents a scalable model for township-based digital inclusion.

